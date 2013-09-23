Off the Carpet: Whither ‘Wall Street?’

I was all set to write something in this space last week, with Toronto having wrapped, etc. But then I just stopped. It seemed like it all needed a moment to sit, and what could I add to the conversation that hadn’t been hammered home for two weeks already by the time “12 Years a Slave” predictably won the festival’s audience award?
What I’m noticing this year is that the media is, more aggressively than ever, trying to dictate the conversation. From the call-off-all-bets aplomb of Best Picture proclamations at Telluride and Toronto to trying to force a supporting campaign on a very strong lead actor hopeful, the whiff of being authoritative is so much stronger than usual this time of year. But I’ve covered that. Let’s attempt to progress things a bit here; there is this and that to consider.
For instance, what’s going to happen to Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street?” Word is Paramount execs were getting their first look at the movie over the weekend, but almost no one has seen it yet as the director has been hard at work whittling down a typically massive first cut (with elements that would easily yield an NC-17 rating, by the way). At this point, a release date bump is looking very likely. But does it go to 2014 or to December?
The studio smartly moved Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” from Oct. 2009 to Feb. 2010 a few years ago, a decision that netted nearly $130 million in box office for the film and did wonders for Paramount’s first quarter that year. This year they have a pretty back-heavy 2013, including a pair of movies that should be commercial successes: “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.” Something ought to give, but it most likely won’t be “Wolf,” given the marketing dollars already allocated. I suppose it could still make the Nov. 15 release date (a date that, by the way, the studio recently earmarked for rolling out “Nebraska” — an increasingly viable Best Picture play). But more sensible would be a move to December for “Wolf” with Christmas-slotted “Jack Ryan” shuffled off to first quarter 2014. We’ll see how it all plays out.
Elsewhere, the first Academy screener of the year went out this weekend, and as mentioned in this morning’s roundup, it’s Jeff Nichols’ “Mud.” It’s crucial to be the first DVD in voters’ hands, particularly for a movie like this, because it means they can actually get to the film without having a pile of movies staring them in the face. Recent examples of films that hit first include Sony Classics’ “Frozen River” (Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress nominations), Summit Entertainment’s “A Better Life” (Best Actor) and The Weinstein Company’s “The Intouchables” (zilch).
At Telluride, a number of Academy members were talking up Nichols’ triumph. Going into this year’s awards season, it was a film dominating any sort of Oscar conversation, but the question is, how will the glut of prestige product at the end of the year overshadow it? A good way to keep that from happening is to get the screener to voters very early, so hopes for an original screenplay nomination or even a supporting actor nomination for Matthew McConaughey (to go along with his sure-fire lead nod for “Dallas Buyers Club”) remain high.
It’ll be interesting to see how this weekend’s big commercial debuts, “Prisoners” and “Rush,” will be received on the circuit. Both are well-liked with passionate supporters and that could go a long way, particularly if they make big box office splashes. But we’re about to transition to October, when the real onslaught begins. How long is “12 Years a Slave” going to stay on its frontrunner perch? Something is bound to come along and shove it off the steep cliff the media has set before it.
It might be “Gravity,” ready to open next week and dazzle everyone as a truly unique player in the season. It might be “Captain Phillips,” premiering at the Academy on Sept. 30 with Tom Hanks leading the way. Speaking of Hanks, it might just be “Saving Mr. Banks,” set for an AFI Fest bow and likely to play more comfortably to the Academy audience. And that’s just the next wave. There is a whole other batch waiting after that.
The last films to show this season look to be Sony’s “American Hustle” (David O. Russell always finds his movies in the editing) and “The Monuments Men” (which, despite whispers that it’s “just” commercial, could end up a major player). By the end of November, all of the pieces will be on the board. Then we’ll see just how locked up or wide open this thing really is.
The Contenders section has been updated.
Last December 21st, Paramount had 3 films open in wide release, Jack Reacher, Cirque 3D, and The Guilt Trip. I am pretty sure they could handle opening a wide release and limited platformer on one weekend.
Not insinuating they couldn’t. Nor that the “Nebraska” move really means a lot (because I think it’s only in like two theaters on Nov. 15). Just noting that it happened.
It also should be noted, Jacko, that all 3 of those movies you mentioned were kind of box office non-starters, which I’m sure they weren’t ecstatic about.
I watched Mud this weekend, and wasn’t really blown away. The main kid was pretty great but McConaughey didn’t do much for me.
Also, while Tye Sheridan is clearly Lead, so too is McConaughey.
McConaughey is the titular character, McConaughey is the draw, and hes in an awful lot of the film. I dont see how a Supporting campaign would work out in his favor.
When I think of true supporting, I think of the other child actor, or Michael Shannon, or Sam Shepard, etc..
Titular certainly matters not. See any amount of examples. I don’t think McConaughey is cut and dried lead here but I understand some think it leans that way. I think this is Tye’s story.
Its certainly close, in my mind (lead/supporting). I just happen to think Lead. You make good points, for sure. But if anyone has the best chance for 2 noms on Oscar nom morning, it’d prob be Hanks, right? Eh, were still so far off. Anything can happen :)
Sheridan plays the true lead. While they both have their own stories, and their relationship to each other is the heart of the movie, we ultimately see this film from the POV of the kid. Mud is ultimately secondary. He could be legitimately campaigned in either campaign, though he is more lead then supporting, but the waters are very murky. So to speak.
Ugh, I hate the “His name is in the title of the movie” lead actor argument. I suppose that argument means Frank Morgan is the lead in “Wizard of Oz”. The title of the movie doesn’t dictate who the lead character is. Yes, McConaughey is very prominent in “Mud”, and I wouldn’t begrudge anyone arguing for him as a co-lead, but the movie is very clearly from the perspective of Tye Sherridan’s character, making him the definitive lead.
someone needs to explain to me why everyone is acting like The Counselor doesn’t exist ? no one has seen it yet. I’m predicting it to win Best Picture. never judge a film by the trailers. it’s been described as “No Country for Old Men” on steroids and the script is scary/brilliant.
Because that script has made the rounds and many people don’t think it’s brilliant at all. Ridley Scott also isn’t the type of director who can streamline the narrative weaknesses. And a number of the actors are either miscast or unimaginatively cast.
Also, it’s pretty obvious from the incredibly terrible marketing that Fox knows it has a dud on its hands. They’re dumping it.
well in the trailers there is a lot of new dialogue not in that script online so I think they did re-work it . and if you’re talking about Cameron Diaz she has an amazing role that any actress would die for and I think she is brilliantly cast and not the obvious choice. and if you’ve read the script you know there are plot points that could ruin the buzz for the film , it could be a strategy to stay mum. The film is being wide-released so it’s not like they are hiding it. not playing at festivals doesn’t mean = poor quality.
That’s a prediction that won’t come true, my friend. Word is pretty bleak on it.
I wasn’t specifically talking about Diaz, though I do think she’s miscast. I actually expect Fassbender’s going to get the worst notices of his career. It’s a terribly, terribly written character & he doesn’t have the movie star charisma/likeability to anchor a story this weak.
Possible Norbit effect on Fassbender?
Fassbender has a lot of fans right now, he’s pretty popular. I hear that it had rough-cut screenings in the San Francisco area and it was well received. I hope it is bleak considering the subject matter. the deaths are fairly gruesome hense it being rated R for grisly images.
Well, it won’t help. And he’s not going to be in LA much to campaign for 12 Years either. Not with two movies to shoot between November and March.
I saw The Counselor at a test screening a while back. It was a bit long at that point, but I see that they’ve cut it down to 111 minutes, which I think is perfect (it just needed a little tightening). I thought it was pretty damn good. Diaz is a bit of a weak link, but wasn’t as bad as I anticipated. Its narrative is less straight forward than No Country, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s definitely not the mainstream, trashy mess that the trailers are making it out to be. It’s a quietly intense film that slowly builds to a very powerful finale. I don’t think it’s mainstream enough for Oscar, but it could get a screenwriting nom, and maybe Bardem for supporting.
how is Diaz a weak-link? did she have the accent at your screening? the role is so flashy.
She did not, although I heard that in an earlier screening she did. I just don’t find her to be a very good or convincing actress. She seemed miscast.
well if your not a fan of Diaz then it would probably influence your opinion. I know a lot of actresses would love the chance to play the bad guy.
I found that in both “Shame” and “The Councelor” trailer that Fassbender does a terrible, very noticeable american accent. I think if it’s a southern accent, he’s alright, because his accent didn’t bother me in the “12 Years a Slave” trailer.
Fassbender’s not supposed to have American accent in “Shame.” His character is specifically identified as being born and raised in Ireland.
He had a couple months to work on the 12 Years accent versus two weeks for The Counselor. Dude’s a workaholic who should probably take a step back from this frenetic filming pace. And he’s a much more natural, supple actor when he’s using his own accent. His best work was in Fish Tank. I wish he’d stop trying to be a movie star & stick to British/Irish indies.
Isn’t there a rumour that the New York Film Fest’s secret film is WOLF OF WALL STREET ala LINCOLN last year?
Some have speculated that because of “Hugo” doing the same thing but there’s pretty much no way that can happen. And if it does, the decision would be made between now and then and suddenly, which would be — odd.
“The studio smartly moved Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” from Oct. 2009 to Feb. 2010 a few years ago, a decision that netted nearly $130 million in box office for the film and did wonders for Paramount’s first quarter that year”
Actually, that year Paramount (Viacom) changed their fiscal calendar so FY 2009 ended on Sept 30th instead of Dec 31st. This way the marketing cost of Shutter Island was pushed to FY 2010 instead of 2009, to help spread out costs. So Shutter’s $130m helped the 2nd quarter, not 1st
That change actually didn’t take effect until Sept. 2010:
[ir.viacom.com]
:hangs head in shame:
Yes, you are right Kris, they did move it to FY 2010 to have the marketing on that year’s budget but the FY changes didnt happen until later that year. My mistake.
No big deal! I had actually totally forgotten about that change.
Could Paramount be ready to move Jack Ryan? I think it’s weird they’re supposedly launching this franchise in two months, but I haven’t seen a poster, trailer, anything.
That’s precisely what is noted in the piece.