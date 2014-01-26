Best and Worst of the 2014 Grammys: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Imagine Dragons

At nearly four hours in length, the 2014 Grammys definitely felt like a slog at times, but luckily there were enough memorable moments to break up the monotony, from Beyonce and Jay Z’s sexy opening number to Katy Perry’s witchy striptease to Pink and Nate Ruess’s powerful duet of “Just Give Me a Reason.” So what were the best and worst bits from tonight’s show? Check out our full roundup in the gallery below, then let us know which performance was your favorite in the poll further down.

You can check out the full list of winners here.