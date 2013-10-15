Best Supporting Actor 2014: Oscar contenders include George Clooney, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hanks

Welcome to the most packed acting category of 2014: Best Supporting Actor. Though that’s always the case, isn’t it? Well into every season hope consistently springs eternal for potential players across the spectrum, particularly in ensemble pieces of which there tend to be plenty.
This year we have singled out a whopping 32 possibilities based on the usual: buzz, campaign considerations and, of course, analysis of films already revealed and in play. The contenders range from first-time actors to perennial awards legends of the screen. The crop is so extensive some names even show up twice with multiple shots on goal in this category or in tandem with Best Actor.
In a nutshell, it’s another busy year for supporting actors. So let’s see who’s registering. Click through the gallery story below to see what Team HitFix is projecting and feel free to offer up your thoughts in the field in the comments section below. Also, if you haven’t already, sign up for HitFix Oscar Picks and make your own predictions today.
GREAT gallery of contenders. Delighted to see Franco, Gyllenhaal and Rockwell on there in particular. But – SO much category fraud this year!
I used to find the category fraud conversation interesting, but now I don’t anymore. It’s almost completely subjective and we get the same old groans every year.
True. It is what it is every year – campaign where you’ll have the best chance of getting nominated / winning. Regardless of screen time, if you can make it sense narratively on paper – then you’re off. Eg. A man goes to great extremes to find his daughter’s kidnapper while playing cat and mouse with a detective. (Prisoners); A playboy racecar driver ascends to the top of the game driven by his arch rival. (Rush). A woman welcomes her family back to the homestead after the death of their father. (August).
I do think 4/5 spots are filled (Abdi, Fassbender, Hanks, and Leto) so hopefully that 5th spot will yield a surprise.
Maybe I missed something in Franco’s performance, or maybe I was expecting too much after the buzz around it, but Alien to me just felt like an established star having a method goof.
Spring Breakers itself is repetitive to a virtually absurd degree. Perhaps Korine had a point to that repetition ( that the days of hedonism which were so coveted ultimately prove so empty that they just run into each other and are essentially the same day over and over and over ), but that doesn’t mean it’s good cinema.
Fair enough. I see it differently. Wrote about it here: [www.hitfix.com]
I think there’s more than meets the eye in general with that film, though, and I think it’s clear you disagree. So naturally we see the performance differently.
Goodness! That Jonah Hill picture! When will he be playing Roger Ebert?
Does the upcoming 30 Seconds to Mars world tour hurt Jared Leto’s chances of winning? As in he won’t be around to self promote himself.
Sometimes an acclaimed lead performance can overshadow the supporting players. We’ve seen examples of this happening (The Social Network) and not happening (The King’s Speech). Either Fassbender or Leto could have this happen this year.
Fassbender’s been getting at least as much acclaim as anyone else in the movie, and he’s the biggest star in it, so I don’t think that’s likely.
Leto, conceivably could happen, with all the focus on McConaughey, but I think that performance has plenty of hooks to draw attention (including that he’s playing a transsexual, an underrepresented group in the media).
Though I’m obviously not ruling him out yet, I’m just not feeling it for Daniel Bruhl anymore. The movie faded pretty quickly. It’ll get in for Makeup and at least one of the sound categories, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s all it got. Maybe if the category were less crowded, he could make it in anyway, but that’s definitely not the case. I just don’t see him getting in.
Right now I think Fassbender is the closest thing to a lock. Hanks seems like a tentative lock, pending only reaction to the movie overall (and I know early word has been good). Leto is in that iffy area where I want to call him a lock, but it’s one of those “stranger snubs have happened” situations. If Dallas Buyers Club really takes off, he could become a lock, but if the focus is all on McConaughey, Leto’s chances might be hurt a bit. Still, as of now, I think he’ll get in.
That leaves two spots. I think one of them is going to Gandolfini. The goodwill is obviously there, and what’s more, the performance is actually great. The movie has been doing pretty well for itself too, so I think it’s a distinct possibility.
The last spot is totally up in the air. I guess it depends on how movies like American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street are received. Right now I’m thinking either Cooper or Hill gets that last spot, but who knows? Maybe Wolf of Wall Street doesn’t make 2013 after all and American Hustle doesn’t really turn out to be a big Oscar play. Then I’m at a loss. Abdi, maybe.
I wasn’t too impressed by Bruhl’s performance, personally. Even as a lead, Morgan didn’t give him much to play with.
Totally agree Kate and I love Bruhl. Morgan’s script could have been so much better. The scene with Marlene where he’s explaining how he can feel what’s wrong with her car – cringeworthy scriptwriting. Crowbarring in something he’d heard about Lauda in clunky fashion.
It would be the best thing ever to see Franco’s Alien clip during the Oscar telecast. If only…
I’m curious about Kris’s comment on Twitter about thinking that Fassbender is vulnerable for a nomination. A lot of other prognosticators seem to think that he’s one of two locks.
It’ll be interesting to see how Saving Mr. Banks is received.
It seems like the type of movie that won’t be all that acclaimed from the snarky critics but loved by Academy voters.
I could see it being The King’s Speech to 12 Years a Slave’s Social Network this year.
Assuming he gets the lead nomination…if Hanks won here, that’d be the first time an actor got dual lead and supporting nods for two different films and won for the supporting right?
Pacino, Hunter, and Foxx all won for lead and weren’t serious contenders in supporting.
See Jessica Lange, “Tootsie.”
It would be interesting if co-stars Hanks & Abdi and co-stars McConaughey and Leto were all nominated.
Oh yeah. Forgot about Lange. Lange winning for Tootsie probably kept her co-star from her lead performance in Frances from winning. I would imagine Supporting Actress that year was between her and Kim Stanley.
Joseph: I’m not being snarky, but what do you mean about that being interesting? Co-stars getting nominated is pretty routine, so is there a resonance to these two pairs that I’m missing?
I think he forgot to add 12 Years a Slave. It would be interesting if 3 tandem teams made it in.
Again, hardly unusual — we had three Actor/Supporting Actor pairs only last year.
If Hanks and Abdi are both nominated for supporting, which seems likely, and Hanks is nominated for the lead in “Captain Phillips,” which also seems likely, will that mark the first time that a supporting actor is up against is up against another performance by the same actor he supported in the nominated role?
Does that make any sense, or did it just sound better in my head?
Reading that again, I mangled the point I was trying to make. Maybe this says it better: we’ve seen two actors nominated in the same category in the same film (Platoon springs most readily to my mind), but have there ever been costars nominated for the same film (lead & supporting) while also in competition in supporting for different films?
Was thinking it might be but I just remembered Anna Paquin winning against Holly Hunter for The Firm – but won in lead for The Piano.
In addition to the Holly Hunter/Anna Paquin situation mentioned by Joseph, there’s also 1982. Jessica Lange received a Best Actress nomination for “Frances,” while she was nominated (and won) in the Supporting Actress category for “Tootsie” against her “Frances” costar, Kim Stanley.
Kris-
Where’s the cast of Last Vegas? Or are they all going to be campaigned as lead performances?
Unlikely that the Jon Turteltaub movie will be an Oscar play. Could still be fun though.
It’s all about Sam Rockwell and “The Way, Way Back” for me, so far.
I’m not really buying any of the Saving Mr. Banks hype? I think only Thompson is a factor to consider, and even her might end up overshadowed by bigger contenders in film more likely to find more traction.
It’s not really “hype” — let’s see the film first.