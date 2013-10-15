Best Supporting Actor 2014: Oscar contenders include George Clooney, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hanks

Welcome to the most packed acting category of 2014: Best Supporting Actor. Though that’s always the case, isn’t it? Well into every season hope consistently springs eternal for potential players across the spectrum, particularly in ensemble pieces of which there tend to be plenty.

This year we have singled out a whopping 32 possibilities based on the usual: buzz, campaign considerations and, of course, analysis of films already revealed and in play. The contenders range from first-time actors to perennial awards legends of the screen. The crop is so extensive some names even show up twice with multiple shots on goal in this category or in tandem with Best Actor.

In a nutshell, it’s another busy year for supporting actors. So let’s see who’s registering. Click through the gallery story below to see what Team HitFix is projecting and feel free to offer up your thoughts in the field in the comments section below. Also, if you haven’t already, sign up for HitFix Oscar Picks and make your own predictions today.