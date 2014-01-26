Beyonce and Jay Z will open Grammys, Madonna joining Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

We”re only a few hours away from the Grammy Awards broadcast. Around 70 categories are handed out in the pre-telecast, which has just started. You can watch that on grammy.com if you are so inclined.

Here are a few more things we”ve found out about tonight”s show:

*Beyonce and Jay Z will open the show with “Drunk In Love.”

*Madonna will join Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert for “Same Love.” As they perform the gay marriage anthem, which is nominated for song of the year, Queen Latifah will officiate 34 marriage of straight and gay couples on stage. Among those marrying will be Lewis”s sister, who will tie the knot with her boyfriend, according to The New York Times. The Los Angeles Times broke the news of Madonna’s appearance, but it wasn’t revealed with whom she would be performing until today.

As we”ve previous noted, other performers include Lorde, Taylor Swift, Katie Perry, Metallica with Lang Lang, Kendrick Lamar with Imagine Dragons, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr.

Queens of the Stone Age with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails and Lindsey Buckingham will close the show.

Look for complete coverage of the 2014 Grammy Awards all night long on HitFix.