Beyonce dazzles BRIT Awards with ‘XO’

#Daft Punk #Beyonce
and 02.19.14 4 years ago
The BRIT Awards, Britain”s equivalent of the Grammy Awards, took place tonight (Feb. 19) at London’s O2 Arena and Beyonce performed her “XO” at the ceremony, the first time that tune has been performed on TV since the diva released her self-titled album in December.
Bey hit the Grammys hard last month with her “Drunk in Love” at the Grammys with hubby Jay Z. This new performance has the singer decided less explicit, and much more sparkly than surfbort glistening.
She hit the stage in a floor-length gown solo, despite the loud sounds of a full backing band. Fireworks blasted on the screens and blocks that surrounded her. She was up for no awards; that didn’t seem to matter.

Click here for a full list of winners from the 2014 Brit Awards. As previously reported, Arctic Monkeys was the night’s biggest winner, with two trophies. David Bowie also nabbed a major honor with Best Male, but he did not show for the event and had Kate Moss accept in his stead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Beyonce
TAGS2014 BRIT AwardsArctic MonkeysBEYONCEBRUNO MARSDaft PunkDAVID BOWIEellie gouldingLORDEXO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP