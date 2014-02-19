Beyonce dazzles BRIT Awards with ‘XO’

The BRIT Awards, Britain”s equivalent of the Grammy Awards, took place tonight (Feb. 19) at London’s O2 Arena and Beyonce performed her “XO” at the ceremony, the first time that tune has been performed on TV since the diva released her self-titled album in December.

Bey hit the Grammys hard last month with her “Drunk in Love” at the Grammys with hubby Jay Z. This new performance has the singer decided less explicit, and much more sparkly than surfbort glistening.

She hit the stage in a floor-length gown solo, despite the loud sounds of a full backing band. Fireworks blasted on the screens and blocks that surrounded her. She was up for no awards; that didn’t seem to matter.

Click here for a full list of winners from the 2014 Brit Awards. As previously reported, Arctic Monkeys was the night’s biggest winner, with two trophies. David Bowie also nabbed a major honor with Best Male, but he did not show for the event and had Kate Moss accept in his stead.