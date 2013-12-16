Ranking Beyonce’s new videos from worst to best

Unless you’ve been hiding underground, you already know that Beyonce released her new self-titled album and accompanying 17 videos on iTunes with no advance notice. And based on early sales numbers , you probably already bought the album and got sucked into the videos.

Beyonce’s image — musically and physically — is one of pop music’s most meticulously crafted, but here we see new sides of her here (plus: a lot of her backside). Amid the sexual fantasies and opulent fashion, Bey is trying to convey something personal. In the best videos, she is a flawed and fragmented pop star, making complicated statements about power, fame and femininity. In the worst videos, she is beholden to the perfectly-molded Beyonce artifice.

Watch a 30-second preview of all 17 “Beyoncé” videos, ranked from worst to best. Which ones are your favorites?