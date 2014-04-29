Beyonce’s ‘Standing on the Sun’ shines in new high-quality version

A year after it premiered on an H&M commercial, Beyonce's “Standing on the Sun” returns in a high-quality version – just in time for summer. Listen below.

The tropical-pop song first accompanied Beyonce modeling bikinis and beachwear wraps from H&M”s 2013 summer collection and later leaked after she performed it in Antwerp, Belgium. This new version is the best we”ve heard yet with clean audio and 'Yonce delivering a reggae-tinged rap verse. The Sia and Greg Kurstin-penned track didn”t make the cut for Beyonce”s 2013 self-titled album.

This summer, the pop queen and her king, Jay Z, will hit the road on their first joint stadium tour, starting June 25 in Miami.