5 top reasons Beyonce and Jay Z ‘s On The Run tour is a smart move

Mr. and Mrs. Carter, better known as Jay Z and Beyonce, will kick off their On The Run stadium tour June 25 at Miami”s Sun Life Stadium. Though both are bonafide superstars on their own, here are five reasons why two are better than one.

1. Beyonce only finished her Mrs. Carter World Tour last month, and while it's been a minute since she finished the U.S. portion, it's a bit soon for her to come back again to the U.S. as a solo act, unless she completely revamped the show.

2. Jay Z might be able to sell out stadiums by himself, but he's proven that he likes having a touring partner when it's time to hit the biggest of stages, whether it's his wife this summer or Justin Timberlake for last year's Legends of the Summer tour. In 2012, he and Kayne West tackled arenas together on their very successful Watch The Throne tour.

3. It's looking like a pretty strong summer touring season, especially for stadiums, between Beyonce/Jay Z, Eminem/Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Jason Aldean, One Direction, Luke Bryan and George Strait, not to mention the ever proliferating number of festivals that drain that allow fans a huge bang for their buck, so it only makes sense to provide as much ammo for fans to come to a show as possible by providing two superstars at a ticket price that will probably be less than it would be to see each one separately.

4. By now, Beyonce and Jay Z have enough songs they've performed together that they could do their own solo portions and then an entire segment together, including “03 Bonnie and Clyde,” “Drunk in Love,” “Crazy in Love” and the tour's namesake, “Part ll (On The Run).” Instead of two artists who just happen to be touring together, they have a history of songs that they can now recreate live together.

5. And, of course, the most obvious: They can have a nice summer vacation with Blue Ivy as they criss cross the country together in style.