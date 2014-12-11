‘Birdman’ out front for Detroit critics, who also dig ‘Babadook’ and ‘Whiplash’

Another critics announcement with “Birdman” leading the way. It's really starting to look like that film, “Boyhood” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” as the critical darlings of the year. All three had strong showings with the Detroit Film Critics Society, which also got nice and funky with some “Under the Skin” and “Whiplash” love throughout. Not to mention “The Babadook.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Dec. 19. And check out The Circuit for a whole lot more.

Best Film

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Under the Skin”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Ajejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Tom Hardy, “Locke”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Whiplash”

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Calvary”

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Into the Woods”

Breakthrough

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (director, screenplay)

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook “(director, screenplay)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle,” “Beyond the Lights” (actress)

Chris Pratt, “Guardians of the Galaxy” (actor)

Dan Stevens, “The Guest” (actor)

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Finding Vivian Maier”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Keep On Keepin” On”

“Life Itself”