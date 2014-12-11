‘Birdman’ out front for Detroit critics, who also dig ‘Babadook’ and ‘Whiplash’

Another critics announcement with “Birdman” leading the way. It's really starting to look like that film, “Boyhood” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” as the critical darlings of the year. All three had strong showings with the Detroit Film Critics Society, which also got nice and funky with some “Under the Skin” and “Whiplash” love throughout. Not to mention “The Babadook.”
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Dec. 19. And check out The Circuit for a whole lot more.
Best Film
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Under the Skin”
“Whiplash”
Best Director
Ajejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Tom Hardy, “Locke”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Supporting Actor
Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Laura Dern, “Wild”
Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Whiplash”
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Calvary”
Best Ensemble
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Into the Woods”
Breakthrough
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (director, screenplay)
Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook “(director, screenplay)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle,” “Beyond the Lights” (actress)
Chris Pratt, “Guardians of the Galaxy” (actor)
Dan Stevens, “The Guest” (actor)
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Finding Vivian Maier”
“Jodorowsky”s Dune”
“Keep On Keepin” On”
“Life Itself”
Kris, I’m noticing in these slew of announcements today (as well as others) a real lack of love for “Selma,” even as it’s ranked pretty high on most top 10 lists I see. Is it that these critics’ groups have, for the most part, yet to see it? Just curious.
Screenings were set all over the country but I’ve heard of complaints to the studio about not receiving screeners. Turns out SAG nom comm sorts aren’t the only ones who feel entitled.
Not offering an excuse. Just something I’ve heard. So my guess is a fair amount have not seen it.
I know that for me, “Selma” is a solid top 10 pick, but not a top 5. It’s a great film — there were just five better.
Nice to see Whiplash finally getting something other than Simmons.
But Im hesitant to put it in my predictions yet.
Until I see support for Whiplash at the Guilds (PGA, ACE, MPSE, CAS), I dont really see where this is coming for anything but Supporting Actor, mayyyybe Screenplay (but even that is looking hard to muscle in what with Boyhood, Birdman, Selma, Grand Budapest, Mr. Turner … And peripheries like Nightcrawler, Interstellar, etc).
Everyone seems to have Whiplash in their predictions of the “9” and most, quite solidly in the top 6 or 7. Wheres the evidence? Critics? Theyve really only honored Simmons thus far and, TONS of movies with reviews as good or better than Whiplash have missed Best Picture before. I love the enthusiasm for, but dont quite get this early online groupthink that its definitely IN.
Cool nomination for Guardians of the Galaxy. The ensemble really is its best quality.