Netflix

This post contains spoilers for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. These spoilers may or may not have had Frosties for breakfast.

On December 28th, Netflix overwhelmed viewers with seemingly endless choices — most of them ending in death or jail for the lead character, as the flowchart below suggests — in the interactive Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch. The story, set in 1984, follows Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) as he tries to create a Choose Your Own Adventure style video game named Bandersnatch, but he has a creeping sense of dread that his choices aren’t his own. And he’d be right, since Netflix viewers were making choices for him, some of those choices as basic as which cereal he should eat for breakfast. It should be noted that if you don’t choose anything, the movie will progress through a default path, showing you several endings, although series creator Charlie Brooker has said this version is not an ideal experience.

So what would be the ideal experience? Reddit sleuths have been trying to figure that out, cataloging endings and Easter eggs and coming up with flowcharts like this one and the one below for just some of the possible combinations of the “about 250” scenes in Bandersnatch: