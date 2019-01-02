Even The Director Of ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Can’t Find One Of The Scenes

Entertainment Editor
01.02.19

Netflix

This post contains spoilers for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. These spoilers may or may not have had Frosties for breakfast.

On December 28th, Netflix overwhelmed viewers with seemingly endless choices — most of them ending in death or jail for the lead character, as the flowchart below suggests — in the interactive Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch. The story, set in 1984, follows Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) as he tries to create a Choose Your Own Adventure style video game named Bandersnatch, but he has a creeping sense of dread that his choices aren’t his own. And he’d be right, since Netflix viewers were making choices for him, some of those choices as basic as which cereal he should eat for breakfast. It should be noted that if you don’t choose anything, the movie will progress through a default path, showing you several endings, although series creator Charlie Brooker has said this version is not an ideal experience.

So what would be the ideal experience? Reddit sleuths have been trying to figure that out, cataloging endings and Easter eggs and coming up with flowcharts like this one and the one below for just some of the possible combinations of the “about 250” scenes in Bandersnatch:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Mirror#Reddit#Twitter#Netflix
TAGSbandersnatchblack mirrorCHARLIE BROOKERDAVID SLADEFIONN WHITEHEADNETFLIXREDDITTwitterWill Poulter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP