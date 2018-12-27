Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality,” Netflix’s freshly released Black Mirror: Bandersnatch synopsis reads. “As he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.”

Only a few days after Netflix revealed (via an easter egg of sorts) that the first Black Mirror movie would soon arrive, details are quickly arriving through the project’s first trailer. From the looks of things, Bandersnatch does indeed revolve around a certain abandoned video game hailing from the 1980s as rumored in a fan theory. Given that there are mind-altering (or numbing) pills and Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s “Relax” on hand, this trailer also looks like unofficial confirmation that the 90-minute film will be the dystopian series’ impending choose-your-own-adventure film. Reportedly, this movie contains a full five hours of footage to allow users to cycle through chosen challenges, so this promises to be a trippy saga by any definition.

Starring Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Pouter (The Maze Runner), and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing ), Bandersnatch does have a release date: December 28. At some point, season 5 shall also arrive, and while that probably won’t happen for months, there’s no telling whether Netflix could drop another surprise trailer and an entire season under the cloak of night. After all and in Black Mirror world, anything is possible. The marketing team is working overtime here, and they shall soon be handsomely rewarded with viewers handing repeat views to work though various Bandersnatch adventures.