Marvel

With the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home comes the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Three. What’s next for the MCU? Officially, Untitled Marvel Movie 1 on May 1, 2020, Untitled Marvel Movie 2 on November 6, 2020, Untitled Marvel Movie 3 on February 12, 2021, Untitled Marvel Movie 4 on May 7, 2021… all the way up to Untitled Marvel Movie 8 on July 29, 2022 (tag yourself, I’m Untitled Marvel Movie 6); unofficially, one of those untitleds is going to be Black Panther 2, which hasn’t actually been announced yet. But come on, it’s not as if Marvel isn’t going to make a sequel to the 10th highest-grossing movie ever (plus all those Oscars nominations). Writer and director Ryan Coogler is back, but what about the cast, in particular Michael B. Jordan?

Killmonger speculation ran rampant earlier this year when Angela Bassett, who plays the Queen Mother of Wakanda, was asked whether everyone is returning. “I would assume so,” she said before her husband, Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance, broke in to add, “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.” Not so fast, says Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“Pure rumor,” he told BET when asked about the Killmonger rumor. “The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

Hm, so no Killmonger in Black Panther 2, for obvious reasons. But maybe he’ll get a prequel spin-off. I’m hearing solid buzz about Untitled Marvel Movie 11.

(Via BET)