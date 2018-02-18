‘Black Panther’ Writer Joe Robert Cole Explains The Fate Of Killmonger

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers and you shouldn’t read this if you haven’t yet seen Black Panther.]
Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is receiving universal acclaim for being one of the best villains to ever come out of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Jordan, director Ryan Coogler, and writer Joe Robert Cole give Killmonger a nuance that’s missing from a lot of superhero movie villains. Killmonger has a full arc, and not only do we understand his motivations, a case can be made that maybe his view of the world is correct. Maybe Wakanda should be more active in world politics and taking down oppressive regimes. And this turns into more of a battle of political ideals between Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and Jordan’s Killmonger than a physical battle (though, there’s that, too). So much so that, by the end of the film, T’Challa has adopted at least some of Killmonger’s positions and worldview. It’s a fascinating dichotomy.
But, at the end of the film, Jordan’s Killmonger succumbs to his wounds from his battle with T’Challa. And rather than accept help from T’Challa, Killmonger decides he’d rather die than be a prisoner in chains like his ancestors were on their way to America. It’s a poignant and powerful ending. But, to produce this ending, a great character had to be sacrificed. We asked Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole if this was ever up for debate. If the idea was at least raised to maybe keep Killmonger around so that he could appear in further movies, like we see with a character like Loki. Cole’s answer is pretty emphatic.
“No,” says Cole, “not a conversation that I remember.” Cole adds, “I feel like his last line says it all for him.”
And he’s right, even though it would be great to see Michael B. Jordan again in a Marvel movie, this film itself would have lost a lot of its weight with a different ending.
Killmonger was OK. His origin is told very well and is quite emotional but Michael b Jordan’s performance was kind of corny and wooden at times out side of the physical acting and action where he excels. Klaw I thought was a far superior villain in this movie not because of the character but the way that Andy Serkis plays him. I gave the movie 7/10
Not sure what movie you were watching. Every performance by Klau is cringe worthy and over done. Michael B Jordan may have very well had the best performance in the film. However you’re entitled to your opinion for sure. The perspective portrayed by Jordan isn’t palatable by everyone.
It wasn’t the perspective. I also thought Michael B Jordan was out acted by everyone else in the main cast. A lot of the time he seemed like he was just reading lines. And I really liked him in other movies I’ve seen him in.
I love Michael B. Jordan and I thought he was the best part of the movie. Klau was cartoonish and over the top but don’t think it was a bad thing.
Spacemonkey yes I agree totally I even thought the actor that Played M’Baku was great and a scene stealer when on camera. These are comic book flix so I do like characters to Be a bit over the top. I just thought the character killmonger had such and incredible story but was peromed flat. On the opposite side of that someone like klaw or even Ronan didn’t have such a great story on screen but the actors who went over the top nailed it
“Especially with superhero movies, we’ve been accustomed to seeing our favorite characters over and over again.”
This hasn’t really been true on the villain side of things. Characters like Luthor and Loki are more the exceptions than the rule.
I was excited to see winter soldier in the end. Looking forward to infinity wars.
if Killmonger was from Wakanda, which is supposed to be in Africa, how did his ancestors in chains reach America and get back to Wakanda….asking for a friend
His mother wasn’t from there…
Killmonger was perfect. He was a great opposite to T’Challa, who needed a Killmonger to show him what the isolation was doing. I still think Loki has too much screen time as a villain to be supplanted, and i think Vulture was outstanding, but Killmonger is up there for sure
Vulture was great. Love Keaton.
Killmonger was victorious in death. He forced the change from Wakanda’s laissez faire former geopolitical stance to join the world. Great villain. Excellent film.
I enjoy Michael B. Jordan but the dialogue for his character in this movie was god awful. I also agree with the comment above that it was delivered very “wooden”.
Maybe I’m just a softy but it got a little misty for me when he saw the sunset and chose his fate. I didn’t agree with his ideology but I understood 100% where he came from…