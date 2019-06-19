Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may have finally confirmed that he’s been trying to cast Keanu Reeves in the MCU for quite some time, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to confirm anything about the upcoming Black Widow prequel with Scarlett Johansson. (It’s obviously happening, as heavily reported castings and paparazzi photos from its filming locations are all over the internet.) Thankfully, Feige was at least willing to discuss what a Black Widow movie might do — and he didn’t disappoint.

While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige told io9 his philosophy on prequels. “There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have,” he explained, “and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.” Then, without warning, he cited Vince Gilligan’s phenomenal Breaking Bad and its equally amazing prequel series Better Call Saul:

“I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from Breaking Bad because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before,” Feige continues. “So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow movie.”

To be honest, it’s rather bold of the Marvel Studios president to imply that Black Widow will do for the known MCU what Better Call Saul has done for Breaking Bad. Then again, if David Harbour’s undisclosed character turns out to be a sleazy Eastern European, Jimmy McGill-type lawyer looking to help a young Natasha Romanoff get some papers to escape Mother Russia, then…

