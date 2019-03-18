A ‘Fighting With My Family’ Star Will Reportedly Join Scarlett Johansson In Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie

It wasn’t until Captain Marvel, the 21st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that the higher ups at Marvel Studios finally launched a female superhero-led film into their ever-expanding canon of films. While Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is set to lead the next wave of MCU movies, many fans have felt that Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who first appeared in 2010’s Iron Man 2, was ultimately shortchanged. Hence the upcoming standalone Black Widow movie, in which Johansson will reprise the role for a sizable raise alongside a newcomer from Fighting with My Family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, English actress Florence Pugh has reportedly signed on to star opposite Johansson in an unspecified role. Despite the lack of details (or a confirmation from Marvel Studios), THR‘s sources indicate that “Pugh will play a spy on the same level as [Natasha Romanoff], likely her moral opposite.” In other words, it sounds an awful lot like the Fighting with My Family star is gearing up to play the film’s villain — if not one of its more villainous roles. (Perhaps the rival assassin Sofia? Who knows…)

As for the standalone movie’s secretive plot, THR indicates that “it will be an internationally set story centering on Natasha Romanoff, the spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from their grasp, becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.” Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland (Lore) has signed on to direct.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

