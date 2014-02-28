‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ falls to ‘Me, Myself and Mum’ at César Awards

Since its blazing triumph at Cannes, things haven't gone all that well for “Blue is the Warmest Color” on the awards beat. Oscar eligibility controversy aside, it was cockblocked by “The Great Beauty” at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and European Film Awards, and now it's also lost on its own home turf, as actor-director Guillaume Gallienne's autobiographical comedy “Me, Myself and Her” took top honors at the César Awards.
A domestic hit that had led the nominations, Gallienne's film also took wins for Best Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Debut Feature. Roman Polanski was a surprise winner of the Best Director award for his kinky stage-based comedy “Venus in Fur.” (The César voters' affection for Polanski cannot be underestimated: this was his fourth win in four years, following recent triumphs for “The Ghost Writer” and “Carnage,” and his eighth overall.)
It was a good night for comedy all round: beating Lea Seydoux, Berenice Bejo and Catherine Deneuve, Sandrine Kiberlain was an unexpected Best Actress winner as a pregnant judge seeking the father of her unborn child in lightweight farce “Nine Month Stretch,” which also took Best Original Screenplay.
“Blue is the Warmest Color,” meanwhile, took one solitary award: Best Female Newcomer for breakout star Adele Exarchopoulos. (Still, it's one more award than Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” could manage.) The award for Best Short Film, incidentally, went to Xavier Legrand for “Just Before Losing Everything,” which could well take the Oscar too. And Oscar contender, Belgian drama “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” won Best Foreign Film, beating out a field that included “Gravity,” “Blue Jasmine” and “The Great Beauty.”
For those with an eye on the 2014 awards race, the chief takeaway from all this is this “Me, Myself and Mum” (which was a bigger winner in Directors' Fortnight at Cannes last year, and is still awaiting US distribution) is now a considerable contender to be France's next submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. As is “Blue,” but for now, the French have made it clear where home loyalties lie.
Full list of winners below; everything else at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “Me, Myself and Mum”
Best Director: Roman Polanski, “Venus In Fur”
Best Actress: Sandrine Kiberlain, “Nine Month Stretch”
Best Actor: Guillaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”
Best Supporting Actress: Adèle Haenel, “Suzanne”
Best Supporting Actor: Niels Arestrup, “Quai d”Orsay”
Best Female Newcomer: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
Best Male Newcomer: Pierre Deladonchamps, “Stranger By The Lake”
Best Original Screenplay: Albert Dupontel, “Nine Month Stretch”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Guilaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”
Best Foreign Film: “The Broken Circle Breakdown”
Best Documentary: “On the Way to School,” Pascal Plisson
Best Animated Feature: “Loulou L”Incroyable Secret,” Eric Omond
Best Debut Feature: “Me, Myself and Mum,” Guillaume Gallienne
Best Cinematography: Thomas Hardmeier, “The Young and Prodigious Mr. Spivet”
Best Art Direction: Stéphane Rozenbaum, “Mood Indigo”
Best Costume Design: Pascaline Chavanne, “Renoir”
Best Original Score: Martin Wheeler, “Michael Kohlhaas”
Best Editing: Valérie Deseine, “Me, Myself and Mum”
Best Sound: Jean-Pierre Duret, Jean Mallet and Mélissa Petitjean, “Michael Kohlhaas”
Best Short Film: “Just Before Losing Everything,” Xavier Legrand
Best Animated Short: “Mademoiselle Kiki et les Montparnos,” Amélie Harrault
Broken Circle Breakdown is terrible.
Overtly manipulative and nihilistic. Never a good combination.
Polanski is indeed a surprise. I wasn’t aware that Venus in Fur had been particularly well-received in France, but perhaps I’m wrong.
A surprise, too, that Blue… didn’t do better. I’d have thought it would have hovered up the awards this autumn/winter, but, as you say, The Great Beauty stole its thunder at the European Film Awards, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, and now the French themselves haven’t gone for it either. perhaps the public spats between Kechiche and the actors hurt its chances. A shame, as it’s a pretty amazing film. Still, congrats to all the winners.
Oops – ‘hoovered’…
L’inconnu du lac, Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Le Passé and La Vie d’Adele losing to Les Garçons et Guillaume, à table! is proof that it isn’t just the Oscars that snub masterpieces for lightweight junk. Les Garcons et Guillaume,à table! is to gay rights as Steve Miner’s Soul Man is to civil rights. That is a rather unfortunate step backward. If the French selection committee nominates Les Garcons et Guillaume,à table!, it will be their worst decision since they nominated French Twist. I don’t think any of the films that still have eligibility will be nominated. The committee will probably look for something fresh. But if they send Les Garcons et Guillaume,à table!, I’d love to be at screenings as Oscar voters swell with pride that their taste isn’t that horrible compared to the Cesars.
Agree. “Les garçons” possesses some good qualities, but at the end, it is an heterosexual wet dream, at last, after having endure tons of films that demand the audience to accept the ineluctable fact that being gay is not a choice, come that movie who says that it is ! Such a relief! I guess the heterosexual French audience had a collective catharsis when the effeminate protagonist reveals that he was only gay to please his mother, and that in fact, he is really heterosexual. If you follow the French news and read about their reaction to gay marriage, not very surprising
Maybe people are finally realizing just how damn overrated “Blue” is. Insipid direction, utter paucity of visual ideas, no sense of narrative progression or flow of time. Exarchopoulos and Seydoux are definitely the only parts of that movie worth rewarding.
JLPATT, if you are unable to comprehend a “flow of time” or a “sense of narrative progression” with La Vie d’Adele, that is on you. Your criticism seems to demonstrate a need for constant exposition and a lack of observational skill. It should also be pointed out that if a movie does not fixate on magic hour cinematography or tracking shots does not make it mean the direction is “insipid”. La Vie d’Adele, along with Before Midnight, is one of the two finest portraits of the tenuous dynamics of romance made in the last decade. That is despite being about two different types of romances – the romance founded on sexual desire and the romance based in the mixture of intellectual curiosity and sexual desire. It makes sense that it is the couple of Before Midnight that comes out of the wreckage intact. La Vie d’Adele is smart in documenting how conformist attitudes and the insecurities that arrive out of them can inform behavior. Few films have shown how a closeted individual is vulnerable to self-destruction.
La Vie d’Adele is only one of the films that would have been far more worthy of best picture. My favorite is L’inconnu du lac, a film whose, in a grand subversion, takes the sort of story Vito Russo would rightfully have condemned and turns it on it’s head – becoming an examination of how possibly the most devastating aspect of life is loneliness. Instead of sexual desire equating to death, it becomes about how loneliness equates to death.
It is a shame in a year with such exciting fare, it is the dreadful Les Garcons et Guillaume wins over beautifully progressive cinema.
Thank you Guy for your analysis: I’ve not seen all the films nominated, but I truly loved “Blue…” and “Stranger by the Lake”, two daring films.
“Me, Myself and Mum” is a pleasant comedy, and the biggest success of all the Best Film nominees.
