‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ tops France’s Lumiere Awards

It may have been left out of the Oscar race entirely, but Cannes champion “Blue is the Warmest Color” reigned supreme at France's Lumiere Awards — which hold a similar place in the French awards calendar to the Golden Globes. (The French Oscar equivalent, the Cesar Awards, announced their nods on January 31.) “Blue” won all four categories in which it was nominated: Best Film, Director, Actress for Lea Seydoux (shared with her work in “Grand Central”) and Breakthrough Actress for Adele Exarchopoulos. Roman Polanski took Best Screenplay honors for “Venus in Fur”; Bertrand Tavernier's “The French Minister,” which led the field with five nods, won nothing. Full list of winners below; everything else at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Blue Is The Warmest Color”

Best Director: Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”

Best Actress: Léa Seydoux, “Blue Is The Warmest Color” and “Grand Central”

Best Actor: Guillaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”

Best Female Breakthrough:Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”

Best Male Breakthrough: Raphael Personnaz, “The French Minister” and “Marius”

Best Screenplay: “Venus in Fur”

