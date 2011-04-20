Bon Iver sets release date, tracklist, album cover for second, self-titled set

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Bon Iver is finally prepared to release the follow-up to 2008’s “For Emma, Forever Ago” on June 21. The 10-track set seems to include an awful lot of location-centered songs, including “Lisbon, OH,” “Calgary” and “Hinnom, TX.” And one of those 10 will include the noise we heard in the snippet the band released last week.

The painterly album cover seems to be location-specific, too, focused on a serene lake and boats and all the things your childhood memories should have.

Principal Justin Vernon wrote and recorded “Bon Iver” over three years, at April Base Studios in his native Wisoncsin. The spot was formerly a veterinary clinic and was converted by Vernon and his brother. Personal included the following:

Bon Iver regulars Sean Carey, Mike Noyce and Matt McCaughan contributed vocals, drums and production; Rob Moose (Antony and the Johnsons, The National) helped with arranging and strings; and Jim Schoenecker and Tom Wincek (who have previously collaborated with Vernon under the Volcano Choir moniker) provided processing. The album also features the pedal steel of Greg Leisz (Lucinda Williams, Bill Frisell) and a horn section including Colin Stetson (Tom Waits, Arcade Fire), Mike Lewis (Andrew Bird, Happy Apple), and C.J. Camerieri (Rufus Wainwright, Sufjan Stevens).

Surely, a single will emerge between now and Memorial Day. No tour dates are on slate yet; however, Vernon has also been busy performing with groups Gayngs and Volcano Choir (oh, and Kayne), so schedule’s been a bit harry for the songwriter to say the least.

