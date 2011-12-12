Bottled up: the best films of 2011

If you listened to Friday’s Oscar Talk podcast, then you already know both my feelings on the 2011 film year and the 10 films I thought represented the best that it had to offer. But to elaborate a bit…
It’s been an interesting year. I’ve tried to make sense of things via the weekly Off the Carpet columns, which aim to contextualize the year as it pushes forward. But with each passing week, it became clear to me that I didn’t particularly love what 2011 had to offer. Don’t misunderstand. The films that landed at the top for me are personal treasures. Nevertheless, it’s a distillation of a year in film that I broadly liked, but didn’t particularly love in any deep way. It reminds me of my reaction to 2005, but I’m more positive on this lot.
Whittling the list down was strangely difficult as a result. You’d think that the cream would really be evident when there’s so little of it to rise, but the truth is, that kind of thing makes you start to really consider those on the outside of the list more than you normally would. At least I found this to be the case.
Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball,” from one of the year’s best screenplays, will be a consistent watch for years to come. “Beginners” is a film I adore from a fresh directorial voice. Neither made a compelling case, though, when I was rounding up the titles.
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” is a meticulous piece of craftsmanship with a stunning ensemble performance. “The Ides of March” is a stellar dismantling of human frailty in the guise of a political drama. I couldn’t find room for them, either.
“We Need to Talk About Kevin” is a wonder of abstract storytelling with a commanding central performance. “Young Adult” is an uncompromising portrait with same. But they couldn’t muscle their way in.
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Muppets,” “Hugo,” “Contagion” and “Anonymous” were studio efforts that I really admired for various reasons. Indies like “50/50,” “Midnight in Paris” and “Win Win” were modest gems. They remained on the periphery.
I loved documentaries like “Pearl Jam Twenty,” “Into the Abyss” and “Tabloid.” Foreign titles like “In a Better World” and “Le Havre” got a definite reaction out of me. None of them lingered enough to register at the top, however.
But ultimately, 10 stood out from the pack. And the bulk of those films, I’m kind of stunned to recognize, deal with intense internalizations, bottled up characterizations, lots of deep currents betraying ripples on the surface. For me, those films were:
#10
“RANGO”
Directed by Gore Verbinski
Films like “The Artist,” “Hugo” and “Super 8” have been at the forefront of discussion when considering a year that has paid homage to the art of filmmaking. But one film has curiously been left out of that conversation. Gore Verbinski’s animated “Rango” is a pure celebration of cinema history through a unique prism. Some might argue that it merely riffs on films like “Chinatown,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Once Upon a Time in the West” via imitation and reference, but I see it as a striking piece of imaginative, reverential filmmaking flavored by a love of genre and that which came before it.
#9
“TAKE SHELTER”
Directed by Jeff Nichols
In “Take Shelter,” actor Michael Shannon covers so much performance terrain with such controlled ease that it”s just awe-inspiring. And the performance comes in the midst of one of the year”s standout films, surrounded by equally confident portrayals of all shades. Director Jeff Nichols has unique talent in the face of current Amerindie cinema. His latest film has real focus and a passionate, observational tone. A vague ending could be read a couple of ways, but bottom line: the film burrows in and you begin to crave the unsettling feeling it manifests. That takes some doing.
#8
“THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN”
Directed by Steven Spielberg
The “animated” aspect of Steven Spielberg’s one-two punch this year is a dazzling experience, full of the director’s trademark cinematic energy. It’s his best film in nearly a decade (since “Minority Report,” at least). The experience put a smile on my face and kept it there. It’s Spielberg invigorated, the performance-capture and animation process allowing him to do things with the camera that he had only dreamed of, conjuring angles and set-pieces that surely have existed only in his head for decades, but now have the freedom to run wild on the screen. The film is simply a landmark of visual conception, briskly paced, assured in its capacity to entertain.
#7
“A SEPARATION”
Directed by Asghar Farhadi
Asghar Farhadi”s “A Separation” is a masterful piece of work that will be with me for a very long time. On the surface it is about the fallout of an Iranian couple headed for divorce, but side-tracked by a tragic accident that leaves the husband tangled in a judicial web. On a deeper level it”s about so much more. Call it “divorce and its discontents,” because it is, ultimately, a study of parenthood and integrity and situational decisions that impact the impressionable, as well as a portrait of a region, boiled to an essence. The film features a number of expertly tuned performances and the humanity of Farhadi”s work, its skillful grace, is incredibly moving.
#6
“MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE”
Directed by Sean Durkin
Sean Durkin’s debut feature is an elegantly structured film that not only finds a unique way of telling backstory but bleeds it into the present in such a way as to put the viewer right in the paranoid perspective of the troubled titular character. Durkin weaves a kaleidoscope of slow-boiling intrigue while getting quality work out of his actors. Elizabeth Olsen is every bit the revelation she”s been considered, her performance an unsettling slice of lived-in, burrowed-under skill. She betrays flashes of a former self with her eyes, is meticulous in mannered moments and emits paranoia so precisely it leaves you wondering what”s real yourself.
#5
“SHAME”
Directed by Steve McQueen
The story of Steve McQueen’s “Hunger” follow-up, “Shame,” is Michael Fassbender”s remarkable performance as a sex addict with a dark past that is only vaguely addressed on the page, allowing the actor to indicate with subtlety and precious strokes. Once again, McQueen utilizes long takes to allow his actors to explore under the harsh gaze of the camera. But the technique, perhaps more than his previous effort, even, becomes a tool for navigating the viewer. The effect goes beyond mere observation, ushering us, without cheap manipulation, into a character”s mindset.
#4
“RAMPART”
Directed by Oren Moverman
Oren Moverman”s “Rampart” is a considerable directorial achievement, an exciting, brazen departure from his excellent 2009 debut, “The Messenger.” The film – from an original screenplay by James Ellroy, re-written by Moverman – uses the 1999 Los Angeles Police Department Rampart corruption scandal as a frame, a state of mind, a narrative hook, an atmosphere for conveying an intense, probing, yet curiously vague character study in the form of a corrupt LAPD officer. And in that role, Woody Harrelson offers his best work to date, a firehouse performance of subtle strokes and vivid internalizations, a master class in clenched but emotive power.
#3
“DRIVE”
Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn
Nicolas Winding Refn is the most exciting filmmaker working today, offering an invigorating injection of originality in the cinema landscape. The actual plot of his latest, “Drive,” couldn”t be more rote or by the numbers, but Refn – as appears to be his trademark – merely uses genre as a springboard for mining character intricacy in ways we just haven”t seen in quite a while. The film is a modern day “Thief,” both in narrative drive and stylistic signature, and indeed, the reverence for urban Los Angeles as captured by Refn”s vision is noteworthy. You can sense a love for the city”s tangled web of concrete, glass and steel, much like the cinema of Michael Mann.
#2
“THE TREE OF LIFE”
Directed by Terrence Malick
Heavily anticipated for a number of years, “The Tree of Life” is director Terrence Malick”s most epic endeavor. Paradoxically, it is also his most intimate. It is a film that, love it or hate it, makes its way inside you and, if you allow as much, forces you to consider it. It asserts that, despite the intense drama of everyday circumstance, that plight is but a spec in the perspective of the greater cosmos around us. That theme mingles with a Malick standby: man’s capacity for violence and impulse as well as love and compassion. They are themes Malick has flirted with throughout his career, but here he aims to reconcile them with the great unknown.
#1
“MARGARET”
Directed by Kenneth Lonergan
The long and troubled road for Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret” to the screen has been an unfortunate one. It is stunning that we were nearly denied one of the freshest, most honest and raw depictions of the post-9/11 mindset so many filmmakers (including one this year) have been chasing on the screen, an accidental masterpiece. The film bathes in themes of loss, grief and guilt in incredibly organic ways, the editing precise and purposeful, the whole a messy but truthful construction that ranks as one of the most impeccably acted films I’ve ever seen, packed with ideas on the page that put Lonergan — if he wasn’t already there — in the top echelon of writers in the field. It’s one of the few instances of Fox Searchlight mishandling a great piece of work, if ever there was an instance, but it demands to be seen. It bears the scars but wears them as a badge of honor and, in some ways, they become inherently tied to the themes being explored. It wasn’t released, it escaped, and it’s the best film of the year.
There you have it. If you want to listen to Friday’s podcast, you can do so here. Stay tuned throughout the week as we continue to wind the year down. Wednesday brings “The Longlists,” a substitute for the usual “If I Had a Ballot” post that recognizes a wider margin of accomplishments in various fields. Finally, Friday will bring the annual superlatives post, giving out my own “awards” to various talent showcased in 2011.
One more time, my top 10 films of 2011:
1. “Margaret”
2. “The Tree of Life”
3. “Drive”
4. “Rampart”
5. “Shame”
6. “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
7. “A Separation”
8. “The Adventures of Tintin”
9. “Take Shelter”
10. “Rango”
Four films from Fox Searchlight, I guess they know how to pick em.
Had a bang-up year, no doubt about it.
Thank You Kris for writing out your list in full detail. What an excellent top ten list! I’m very impressed with the whole list – it seems to match your personality well (from what I’ve seen from your past top ten lists.) I think it is also really interesting that (so far) I only share two films in my own top ten list (Drive and Shame) but I still need to see Rampart and Margaret, which I don’t think I will have a chance until they come out on DVD sometime in the spring next year. Your list definitely makes me excited to see those movies though!
I was able to catch Rampart in NY during its one week run. I’m so far behind on 2011 though that I just saw The Adjustment Bureau this weekend.
I’ve been doing pretty good this year (I’ve caught about 120 films in either theater, festivals, or on netflix/dvd) but there are a still gaps that I likely won’t be able to get to at this point until they come out on DVD later. I kinda feel like the year peaked early for me and I’m kinda bummed that there aren’t really that many last-minute Oscar films that I’m that excited about seeing.
Love the list but I think Hugo should replace Rango as your “homage to cinema” pick. Such a wonderful movie, only omission Im surprised by.
Rango is much better and fluid in its storytelling. Hugo is a film I’m liking less and less thinking about it.
Nailed it. I’ve been in debate this whole month trying to think of what my favorite film was. I’ve jumped around Midnight in Paris, Drive, Tree of Life, Weekend, Shame, Young Adult, Melancholia, Martha Marcy May Marlene and yet, in the end, the film that stayed with me more than I ever could have anticipated was ‘Margaret’. Thanks for promoting such an incredible film.
I’m surprised there’s no mention of The Ides of March, seeing as I remember you calling it one of the best of the year.
It’s mentioned, just after Tinker.
I can’t wait to catch up with a few films on list Kris – do you know when Guy will announce his? Will Roth also have one?
My top ten this year so far in order: Hanna, Melancholia, Drive, Submarine, Contagion, Win Win, Meek’s Cutoff, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Incedies, Anonymous.
I need to see Meek’s Cutoff. Will I like it if I wasn’t the biggest fan of Wendy and Lucy and have zero interest in westerns?
I haven’t scheduled a date for my list yet — a few things I need to see first — but it will be up before Christmas.
Still need to see Margaret, A Separation, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Tintin, and Shame. Though just like Drive and Rampart I could easily see Shame fall on the list for me. Many feel alot of films feel 70s inspired with some of the ones I just mentioned along with films like Moneyball and Young Adult with I can understand. Young Adult comes out wider this week. Can’t wait.
No one can argue with this list! Great selection, especially Rango!
I hope Margaret get’s some sort of release…it seems to be building buzz in the strangest way I’ve ever seen.
Kris did you ever happen to see Bellflower?
Yeah. Not a fan but look forward to their next thing.
Yea if anything I’m curious to see what Evan Glodell does next.
I concur with Kris in that, it’s a year where I’ve really liked an awful lot, but have not flat out loved anything, really.
Last year, I LOVED Inception, The Social Network, The King’s Speech, Black Swan, Shutter Island, The Fighter, Toy Story 3, and Another Year.
This year … I “really like” Hugo, Bridesmaids, and The Help. That’s it. Though, there are quite a few I’ve yet to see coming out in the next 3 weeks.
“It’s his best film in nearly a decade (since “Minority Report,” at least).”
Your dismisal of Munich makes this an overstatement. I think Munich is better than Minority Report if only by a hair but it’s definitely in the same league. No wonder Janucz Kaminiski recently called it the most underrated film (and his personal favorite).
I am also very high on “The Terminal”. I have never seen a western film that so accurately captured not just the experience of coming into a differnt country but the way immigrants view the United States. Frightingly so. It’s a very strong film and is rather favorably received in eastern Europe. It’s unforntunate that’s its subtext is lost on a lot of people in US.
In any case, I can’t wait to see both of the “punches”.
(Also, does anyone else see some (stylistical if nothing else) parallels between “Rango” and Verbinski’s own “The Mexican”?)
I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who likes The Terminal (in fact, I have a deep and abiding affection for it).
Also, I wouldn’t consider Munich Spielberg’s greatest film or anything, but it is indeed grossly underrated and I feel his movie got shafted at the Oscars in the culture wars over Brokeback and Crash. It was definitely better than either of those.
I think you’re mistaking the statement as a dismissal of his work from the last 10 years, rather than a heavy endorsement of Tintin.
I just saw “The Descendants” this weekend. Kris was much too kind to it during last week’s Oscar Talk. I can see why he does not even mention it here. I’m not saying the movie is unwatchable, but the script has a lot of problems. The daughter’s boyfriend’s character, as Kris notes, is tonally off from everything else. And the whole bring-your-daughters-with-you trip to stalk your dying wife’s boyfriend is simply IDIOTIC. Save that sh*t for later. Kris has it listed in his predictions for Best Movie, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, and Adapted Screenplay. I can see his point: there are ten screenplay slots, ten potential Best Picture slots, and Clooney is fairly certain. But I wonder about Shailene Woodley, especially since she is up against so many good actresses in “The Help.” And I really can’t see Alexander Payne being nominated for Best Director.
I didn’t find what you find idiotic in the film idiotic at all. I found it funny. I thought the movie worked because Clooney gives such a wonderful performance.
I agree with much of what Frank Lee said. And concerning Woodley, other than her much lauded crying-under-the-water scene (which felt gimmicky to me), there’s not much else that feels Best Supporting Actress nomination-worthy to me. Yes, she seems to be a perfectly lovely person (from interviews). But I’m not feelin’ the hype and ponder her chances of being nommed. I could be dead wrong, but I wonder how the acting branch will take to Descendants (overall) and Woodley.
Well you’ve managed to include films on your list I loved (Drive, Shame) and hated (Take Shelter and MMMM). And some films that haven’t been released yet near me (A Seperation, Margaret). I’m glad there isn’t an consensus this year about which films are the very best.
This is a cool list. I mean, I’ve only seen 3 of these so far (Rango, MMMM, Drive), but it doesn’t seem like the list of an Oscar prognosticator, which does you credit. Rango is a legitimately brilliant film about cinema, acting, storytelling, and myth. And the look of it is so daringly odd without being offputting.
I remember you mentioning in the podcast how you had an idea of your top 10 and then you saw Margaret, which changed the top spot. Just out of curiosity, which film got bumped from the top 10 to accommodate Margaret? Or was there any?
There really wasn’t any. I was deciding on how the bottom would fill out for a while.
Kris, have you heard anything about some kind of DVD release date for Margaret? I live in Boston and it was only at the Brattle Theater for one night a month and a half ago.
I had zero interest in MARGARET until it began popping up in end-of-the-year lists. Hopefully it’ll be nicely treated on DVD/BD (no way in hell it’ll be released here in Brazil).
Don’t really understand the “Shame” love. “Hunger” is much better.
Hi Kris,
I’ll echo the sentiments here – well argued, well reasoned list. It’s along way from mine, but I still have a few more to catch before I feel the year is covered adequately: Rango, Margaret, The Artist (this week), Tintin (next week), Rampart, and MMMM. Gosh, have I watched any films this year?
Sure have. And for me, it’s been a superb vintage, best in 5 years by some distance. I’ve been knocked out by old faves, impressed by younger talent – but I believe I still have a list heavily populated by directors older than 65 years. Maybe it just takes time to get the directing thing completely together :)
My Favourite Ten for 2011 are:
1. Once Upon a Time In Anatolia – a dream of cinema
2. The Tree of Life – another dream of cinema
3. Deep Blue Sea – so, so gorgeous and moving
4. A Seperation – best thing at Berlin by a country mile.
5. Wuthering Heights – divides the camp does this one. I’ll need to see it again, but first contact was unforgettable.
6. Killer Joe – William Friedkin directs the backside off nearly everyone else at Toronto.
7. Arietty – another venerable man in career best form
8. Le Havre – who knew Aki had this humanism in him? Luminous photography too, wins my “best print” of the year – when I didn’t see many prints! :(
9. Tabloid – goodness me this is entertaining. And raises tons of questions about the media too.
10. I Wish – ANOTHER venerable man who is in complete command of his story-telling language
The tenth position could have been held down by several pictures that I really loved: Drive by Winding-Refn, The Tall Man by Tony Kravitz, A Better Life by Susana Bier, A Simple Life by Ann Hui, and Medianeras by Gustavo Taretto.
Cheers, and thanks for a really rich year of commentary.
Impeccable list as always Kris. Neither pretentious nor too high brow nor too middle brow. can’t wait to get my hands on all of these because at the moment I’ve only seen Tintin and Drive.
Sad to say the only way for me to get a hold of these is through the internet. Either way, big and longtime fan of your blog here from Manila in the Philippines!
Thank you for your contribution and dedication to the cinema audience . . . . please thank Thompson & Guy will you?
“Films are like dreams. When we congregate with strangers in the darkness of the cinema, it’s a kind of public dreaming, where we process, mostly unconsciously, the more insistent concerns of our lives.” quote George Miller.
