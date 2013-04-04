Brad Pitt takes in the zombie devastation in new ‘World War Z’ poster

The first “World War Z” poster showed off the film’s ant-like zombie hordes, without even a peek at star Brad Pitt, but a new one-sheet corrects the omission.

Directed by Marc Forster, and based on the highly-recommended book by Max Brooks, “WWZ” finds Pitt at the center of a worldwide undead infestation. As a UN agent, Pitt must travel the globe, collecting interviews from survivors at the ground level in order to help establish a vaccine to the zombie virus.

In the new poster, Pitt surveys a once-great metropolis that has since been destroyed by ghouls, guns and fire. The film takes place allover the world, with scenes in the U.S., China, Israel, the U.K., and more. Although we don’t see his face, there’s no mistaking those luscious locks.

Check it out here:

Hey, be careful, Brad — you look pretty close to the edge there, buddy.

“World War Z” also stars Matthew Fox, Mireille Enos, David Morse and James Badge Dale.

Read more about the film — the re-shoots, the PG-13 rating, the zombie rules, and more — here.

“World War Z” opens July 21.

