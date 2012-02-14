‘Hangover’ star Bradley Cooper will present at the Oscars

02.14.12 6 years ago

Bradley Cooper will get over his “Hangover” on Oscar night by acting as a presenter at the 84th Academy Awards ceremony,

He’ll be in good company, joining such previously announced Oscar presenters as Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Milla Jovovich, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lopez.

The hilarious cast of “Bridesmaids,” including Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne and Wendy McLendon-Covey, will also present together. The telecast produced Brian Grazer and Don Mischer.

Besides the two “Hangover” films, Cooper has recently been seen in “Limitless,” and “Valentine”s Day.” He’ll next appear in the Sundance competitor “The Words,” “The Place Beyond the Pines, “Serena” and David O. Russell’s  “The Silver Linings Playbook.”

The Academy Awards will air live Sunday, February 26 from the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

