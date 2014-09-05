Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer appears in new ‘Arrow’ trailer

(CBR) – With “Arrow” season three set to debut October 8, The CW has released the biggest trailer yet for the anticipated return of the television series. Included in the trailer are new clips of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen attempting to balance his personal life with that of the Arrow, a first look at Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, the return of Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, a more intense and violent Laurel Lance played by Katie Cassidy, Thea's (Willa Holland) newfound skill with a sword and more. Also featured in the trailer are John Diggle (David Ramsey) giving the status quo rundown after season two, Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) saying he's no longer a detective, and some very impressive kills by Oliver as Roy (Colton Haynes) looks on.

“You find us in a very good spot. It's all systems go,” Amell during Comic-Con International of Team Arrow. “But as you know, when things are good on the show it, means they're going to get really bad, really fast. It's an interesting thing for Oliver, because the dynamic has changed because Diggle has a kid — or is about to have a kid. In the first episode, Oliver sees a version of himself that he doesn't like — literally — and that forces him to change his opinion on what he's willing to risk.”

“Arrow” returns October 8 on The CW.