Breaking: Paul Rudd is Marvel’s Ant-Man

12.18.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Paul Rudd is Ant-Man.

The “Anchorman 2” star is in “early negotiations” for the title role in Marvel’s forthcoming superhero flick, according to Variety, which earlier reported that both Rudd and Gordon-Levitt (who’s now committed to developing a big-screen version of Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman” alongside screenwriter David Goyer) were in the running for the part. Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”) is on board to direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”).

Ant-Man’s alter-ego is Henry Pym, a brilliant biochemist who gains the power to shrink down to the size of an insect after he tests a groundbreaking size-altering formula on himself. The character first debuted in “Tales to Astonish” #27 in 1962.

Rudd was last seen in Judd Apatow’s “This is 40.” His next film, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” debuts on Dec. 25.

Do you think Rudd is a good choice for Ant-Man? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
 

