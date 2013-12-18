Breaking: Paul Rudd is Marvel’s Ant-Man

Paul Rudd is Ant-Man.
The “Anchorman 2” star is in “early negotiations” for the title role in Marvel’s forthcoming superhero flick, according to Variety, which earlier reported that both Rudd and Gordon-Levitt (who’s now committed to developing a big-screen version of Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman” alongside screenwriter David Goyer) were in the running for the part. Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”) is on board to direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”).
Ant-Man’s alter-ego is Henry Pym, a brilliant biochemist who gains the power to shrink down to the size of an insect after he tests a groundbreaking size-altering formula on himself. The character first debuted in “Tales to Astonish” #27 in 1962.
Rudd was last seen in Judd Apatow’s “This is 40.” His next film, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” debuts on Dec. 25.
Isn’t there a bit of a gulf between “Paul Rudd IS Ant-Man!” and “Paul Rudd is in early negotiations to play Ant-Man?”
Agreed. Headline is misleading.
Very. Also, Anchorman 2 came out today, not Christmas
And Paul Rudd appeared in three movies in between This is 40 and Anchorman 2. Seriously, Who wrote this? Very sloppy.
He’s been in at least “Admission” and “Prince Avalanche” since “This is 40.” Did this author just write stuff without remotely thinking about it? Like this isn’t the actual, important stuff the media incorrectly reports without checking their facts, but it’s still annoying to see such blatant disregard for the truth
Seriously? Why are they even making this movie. Paul Rudd, Seriously? Ant Man is not even in MARVELs’ top 50 characters.
Just because Ant Man is not a top 50 character doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make for a good movie. Some other characters might be great in the comics but would translate poorly to the screen.
Post a comment…but he is an avenger
This is definitely an odd choice (as both a property to adapt and a lead actor) but given Wright’s AND Marvel’s track records…I’m inclined to give it the benefit of the doubt.
This article is terrible. The headline is completely misleading. Also JGL isn’t “confirmed” as Sandman. There hasn’t been an announcement from WB/DC. Who wrote this garbage?
For the people who are wondering, “why make an Ant-Man movie”, there are two main reasons. Firstly (and most obviously) because he was one of the original members of the Avengers. And secondly, because when Marvel approached Edgar Wright about making a movie for them, it turned out he had already made a treatment for an Ant-Man film, when another production company had offered him a selection of Marvel properties that they had the rights to, at the time.
Having a talented director that they wanted to work with, already on board for a film that happened to fit into their master plan, must have made it a pretty easy decision for Marvel.
It makes more sense than Guardians of the Galaxy anyway.
It’s Hank Pym not Henry