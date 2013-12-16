Joseph Gordon-Levitt set to dream up Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ with David Goyer

“Sandman” is heading to theaters with Joseph Gordon-Levitt producing, directing and starring in the film, and with David Goyer co-producing, in a story that was first reported in November and then seemingly confirmed according to a report just published, and if that actually happens, it’s going to be a really interesting ending to a long and difficult development process for Neil Gaiman’s landmark comic series.
The first time I met Neil Gaiman was to discuss his work writing the English-language script for “Princess Mononoke,” but most of our conversation was about “Sandman” and the long, ugly string of near-misses that happened on the film. When I was at Ain’t It Cool, I wrote a piece about Bill Farmer’s adaptation that was in development at that point, and I consider it a bullet dodged that the studio didn’t end up making it. That piece got Neil’s attention, and he told me how skeptical he was that anyone was going to be able to crack it as a movie.
The trick, of course, is to pick a specific “Sandman” story to tell instead of trying to cram the entire breadth of Gaiman’s book into one film. Even three hours wouldn’t begin to make a dent in the massive sprawling mythological epic that Gaiman fashioned. I have no idea what approach Goyer is taking to the film, but one presumes this is being made in hopes that the public loves it and they can make more movies in the series. If so, then they’ll probably start in the same place Gaiman did, with Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, captured by humans as part of a ritual. From that point, the story spins into all sorts of directions, and more than anything, it always felt like it was about Gaiman’s love of storytelling itself.
Obviously, this will be a big step for Gordon-Levitt as a director. I’m quite fond of “Don Jon,” his debut feature this year, and I know Warner Bros. loves the guy. While they ended up going in a different direction, there was a period where conversations were getting serious about Warner having him return as his character from “The Dark Knight Rises.” This is the smarter way to keep him in the family. It sounds to me like Gordon-Levitt must be a real fan of the material, because he’s so in-demand right now, both in front of the camera and behind, that there’s no reason for him to sign on unless he genuinely cares.
I’ll be reaching out to all involved, and I hope we’re able to get a peek at what these guys are up to. One thing’s for sure: this is the coolest DC-related news I’ve heard all year.
Wow. I have no idea what to think of this. I think JGL is talented as hell. But Sandman is such a sprawling story, that I don’t know how they could do it as a film, or even a series of films.
Oh, looks like Gaiman himself is exec producing, which must be a good thing. If nothing else, I suspect he has some idea (or believes enough in whatever idea JGL and Gordon have spun) to crack the movie.
I was always intrigued by his supposed Little shop of Horrors reboot.
“According to sources, Joseph Gordon-Levitt absolutely will be appearing in “Justice League” as the new Batman.” – Drew McWeeny, 11/26/12
“Hollywood.com contacted Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s representatives, who denied the story. This is not surprising, as actors and their representatives routinely deny things that are not ready to be formally announced. We remain confident in our sources and our reporting, and look forward to further developments.” DM, 11/27/12
“While they ended up going in a different direction, there was a period where conversations were getting serious about Warner having him return as his character from “The Dark Knight Rises.” DM, today
I’m not sure your point here David? Are you trying to criticize Drew for running a story he was confident with based on sources he trusted?
And why you would write that article in the first place is beyond me. I worked in TV for many years and know very well the stages of development. For something that was years down the road with no one officially attached, why even bother writing about it all when so much changes. Even if your source did say it was really, really gonna happen.
I mean, if you billed it as a ‘hey guys, I’m hearing some rumblings, what do you think?’ that would be one thing. But it was your ‘exclusive’, and how you bolded the ‘absolutely’ part, and then followed up the next day pooh-pohhing the denial by JGL.
As I read that post I was shaking my head knowing that it would never happen. Give us some film analysis or reviews or commentary. Your good at that.
JGL is a talented and passionate individual and while the leap to such a huge budget is gamble, if he was accompanied by an experience DP, AD, VFX team as well as a supportive team at WB (trust me, they exist!) he could pull it off.
My concern isn’t really with the talent behind or in front of the screen but with the material itself. I sit staring at the first TB of SANDMAN ‘Preludes & Nocturnes’ and I wonder that can be expanded into a thrilling film? Surely they’d have to pull from other story lines or expand upon that initial plot but that’s the struggle that’s always been for those tring to adapt this.
My one hope would be that even though the deal for ‘The Dark Tower’ fell apart between WB and HBO there might still be some times there that would allow this project to land there.
I’m not believing anything until I see an actual announcement from Warner Bros. I’ve seen so many stories about how a Sandman movie was certainly happening over the years that I’ve learned not to get too excited.
Even if it does go through, though, I don’t think we’ll be able to get some of the best Sandman stories on the screen. A lot of what made the comic great were the one-off issues that weren’t part of a major arc, like “Dream of a Thousand Cats” or the “Men of Good Fortune” story that introduces Hob Gadling. I’m sure “The Sound of Her Wings” would be included somehow, maybe as the ending of the first movie, but the power of that story seems like it would have to be handled delicately to make it work on the screen.
Even without all that stuff, though, Sandman is still a good story. Some of the arcs are better than others, and I actually think the first one, which revolves around Dream’s imprisonment and his journey to regain his stolen belongings, is one of the weaker ones. But I’m still interested to see what could be done with it in a film. If they can get to “Brief Lives” I think that would make an excellent movie.
Interesting…
Gaiman just did an interview for Maxim where he basically wished out loud for Benedict Cumberbatch to be Dream and Del Toro to direct.
You can like Levitt all you want and think DON JON was decent, but, he is no Cumberbatch in the acting department and no Del Toro in directing.
Buckle up, Neil…
Granted I haven’t seen Sherlock, but Cumberbatch’s performance in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy fell quite flat to me and he was serviceable, not noteworthy, in 12 Years a Slave. Gordon-Levitt in his small indie films in the aughts has given several performances superior to those (Mysterious Skin, Hesher, The Lookout to name just a few), in my estimation.
Benicio del Toro is a fine actor, but his sole feature directorial debut 7 Days in Havana was largely met with poor to middling reviews whereas Gordon-Levitt’s has been well-received and garnered him critics’ nominations as a breakthrough director and screenwriter.
You can think little of Gordon-Levitt’s work all you want, but his critical acclaim as an actor and emerging filmmaker are on the other side.
I now realize you must have been referring to Guillermo del Toro, not Benicio Del Toro. What a difference the capitalized “d” can make!
I agree Guillermo del Toro would be a great director candidate, but as someone else said below, a Sandman film with him attached would be likely be slow in coming.
I loves me some JGL but surely Benedict Cumberbatch is the natural born choice to play Morpheus.
It’s a shame that Fairuza Balk may now be (in Hollywood terms) a bit too old to play Death, although I would still love to see that.
And I actually really liked the Elliot/Rossio script. I thought Avary’s rewrite did some really stupid things, but clearly nowhere near as stupid as the stuff Jon Peters wanted to do.
The “Gaiman is pro-Cumberbatch” comments are funny because, after I read this, my first thought was that somebody needs to tell Cumberbatch that Dr. Strange is up for grabs.
Besides, I always thought Cumberbatch would’ve been a better Shade (the Golden Age character reinvented by James Robinson) than Morpheus.
Okay, Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted that he’s signed on as a producer. This could still fall apart, but I’m excited now.
Which means he’s not signed on (yet ?) as a director… I hope they will go with a director who worked on fantasy/surreal things like Gilliam, Del Toro or Cuaron… Also I don’t think that would be good for Gordon-Levitt to spread his attention between director and actor or such an ambitious project.
Right, not signed on yet as director or actor.
I think he can handle it as a director. If del Toro were to direct it we wouldn’t get it for at least ten or twelve years, possibly longer, with all the commitments he has right now. I don’t think Cuaron’s the right choice because he’s better with character than plot and the first film would have to focus pretty heavily on the plot. I think the same could be said with Gilliam. Gordon-Levitt has acted in many films with heavy special effects, so I’m sure he understands how filming around that works, and Don Jon proved he can direct well, and handle directing and acting in a major role as well.
Honestly, the only reason I’m interested in this project at all is if Gordon-Levitt is directing. I’ve never liked Goyer as a writer, save for maybe some of his TV work. It seems like Gaiman may be working on it as a producer as well, which would seem to bode well, but he’s a busy guy with multiple projects in the works. He’s working on two television series, still writing the new Sandman comic book, and there are plenty of other books and short stories he wants to write. There ARE other directors who could make a good movie with this material, but Gordon-Levitt’s work with hitrecord has always been ambitious, and I’d like to see what he could do with this kind of story.
This is a world class bad fucking idea. Just leave it alone. It doesn’t need to be a fucking movie.