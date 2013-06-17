Britney Spears officially unveils Smurfs’ song, ‘Ooh La La,’ talks William Orbit and new album

06.17.13 5 years ago

Britney Spears has revealed more details about her eighth studio album, including her plans to enter the studio with William Orbit next week. Orbit is best known for his work with Madonna on “Ray of Light.”

“I”ve never worked with him before so I”m really, really excited,” Spears told Ryan Seacrest. She appeared on his KIIS radio show Monday morning to officially unveil “Ooh La La,” her end-title song for “The Smurfs 2,” produced by Dr. Luke, Ammo, and Cirkut. We reviewed it last month when it leaked. Read our review here. 

“It”s about feeling good,” Spears said of “Ooh La La.” “Like when a guy makes you giddy.”

As Hitfix previously reported, Will.I.Am will be the executive producer for her new studio set. Spears has talked about taking a “different approach” with the next album, but it sounds like things are still in the very formative stages. “Will has a lot of really interesting different tracks that I’ve listened to that are really cool that I haven’t actually written on yet, but there’s a lot of guitar and I think people will be surprised with this album. It’s gong to be really different.” Given that Spears says she and Will.I.Am are still in the “beginning stages,” my hunch is we won”t see this album until 2014, but maybe they”ll surprise us.

As far as her concert residency at Las Vegas” Planet Hollywood, which seemed like all by a done deal, she told Seacrest that it wasn”t a sure thing. “It”s quite possible, yes. Nothing”s confirmed yet.”

 

