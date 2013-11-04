Broken Bells go post-disco on new single ‘Holding on for Life’

11.04.13 5 years ago

Broken Bells has shared the first new single off its forthcoming album “After the Disco” and it’s appropriately Bee Gees-meets-psychedelic-dance rock. Listen to “Holding on for Life” below.

A project by Shins’ frontman James Mercer and producer Danger Mouse, Broken Bells debuted in 2010 with a self-titled album that yielded hits including “The Ghost Inside.” The duo will release its follow-up, “After the Disco,” in January 2014.

“Holding on for Life” is the first complete new track we’ve heard from Broken Bells, which teased new music in an album announcement trailer and seven-minute sci-fi short film

The song opens with a funky, mid-tempo beat that recalls Nineties hip-hop, but quickly expands into psychedelic rock territory. “Holding on for Life” gains its disco vibe from Mercer’s falsetto vocals, in which he croons like Barry Gibb from the Bee Gees.

Around The Web

TAGSAfter The DiscoBROKEN BELLSdanger mouseHolding On For LifeJames MercerTHE SHINS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP