Broken Bells go post-disco on new single ‘Holding on for Life’

Broken Bells has shared the first new single off its forthcoming album “After the Disco” and it’s appropriately Bee Gees-meets-psychedelic-dance rock. Listen to “Holding on for Life” below.

A project by Shins’ frontman James Mercer and producer Danger Mouse, Broken Bells debuted in 2010 with a self-titled album that yielded hits including “The Ghost Inside.” The duo will release its follow-up, “After the Disco,” in January 2014.

“Holding on for Life” is the first complete new track we’ve heard from Broken Bells, which teased new music in an album announcement trailer and seven-minute sci-fi short film.

The song opens with a funky, mid-tempo beat that recalls Nineties hip-hop, but quickly expands into psychedelic rock territory. “Holding on for Life” gains its disco vibe from Mercer’s falsetto vocals, in which he croons like Barry Gibb from the Bee Gees.