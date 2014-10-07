“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gets Sandra Bernhard and Stephen Root to play parents

Bernhard will play Gina”s “eccentric” mom, while Root will guest as Boyle”s “very New York Italian” father.

John Cusack also tweeted his disgust with NBC”s “Say Anything” TV series

“No end to the exploitation of other people's sincere efforts in shameless slime,” he tweeted. PLUS: NBC has had an “extreme reliance” on remakes and adaptations.

IFC renews David Cross” “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret”

The London-set comedy will pick up in Season 3 where Season 2 left off.

Here are 5 more sketches that “SNL” allegedly plagiarized

In 2010, Tim and Eric accused “Saturday Night Live” of stealing their Tiny Hats idea.

“The Originals” returns slightly down, “Gotham” slips some more

The 3rd episode of “Gotham” was down 16% from last week.

Rachel Dratch is the latest “SNL” alum to reminisce about her days working with Seth Meyers

Dratch also talked about her Barbara Walters impersonation and her first job in acting, playing a movie extra in “Straight Talk” starring Dolly Parton.

Jimmy Fallon and Carol Burnett parody cheesy ’90s soap operas

Burnett and Fallon also talked about their tendency to break on camera.

Watch 554 “Simpsons” couch gags in 1 minute

All on one YouTube screen.

Jerry Seinfeld”s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” inspires another spoof

Check out “Broke Comedians in Transportation Getting Water,” as recommended by Chris Rock.

Viola Davis visits “Sesame Street”

The “How to Get Away with Murder” star plays “What does it mean?” with Elmo.

“Twin Peaks” meets “Gilmore Girls”

What if the “Twin Peaks” credits opened to the “Gilmore” theme?

Lena Dunham helps rock the vote with “Turn Out for What” voting ad

The “Girls” star joins Lil John, Darren Criss, Natasha Lyonne and Alec Baldwin”s older daughter in a ”Turn Out for What” voting ad.