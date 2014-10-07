Lloyd, Lloyd, all null and void: The brief rise and fall of NBC’s ‘Say Anything’ remake

Yesterday was a head-spinning day when it came to '90s nostalgia. In the morning, Showtime announced that “Twin Peaks” would be returning in 2016 with a nine-episode miniseries, and there was much rejoicing across social media.
In the evening, meanwhile, Deadline reported that NBC was developing a sequel series to “Say Anything,” set 10 years after the events of the film, and there was much anger and skepticism on social media – and no one sounded unhappier than “Say Anything” writer/director Cameron Crowe, whose tweet about the project may have already killed it.
Regarding the announcement of a “Say Anything” tv show… @JohnCusack, @IoneSkye1 and I have no involvement… except in trying to stop it.
– Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) October 7, 2014
Six hours after the initial report by Nellie Andreeva – and only a few hours after that tweet – she followed up with a new story suggesting that NBC and 20th TV would likely abandon the project rather than upset Crowe, even though 20th owns the rights to the property and can do whatever it wants with them.
There are a few interesting dynamics at play here. First, you have NBC's extreme reliance on remakes and adaptations of familiar brands. The network had been doing a lot of it prior to the current administration (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), but it's become Bob Greenblatt's go-to development move. Sometimes the results have been great (“Hannibal”), sometimes they've been mediocre (“About a Boy”), and sometimes they've been utterly pointless (the “Rosemary's Baby” miniseries). But in a fractured TV marketplace where it's hard to get anyone to pay any attention to a new show, Greenblatt's team clearly believes that a familiar name can provide a leg up.
In this case, though, the name just upset people, because anyone who knows “Say Anything” enough to care about a remake also knows that it's a perfect close-ended story that should be left alone – unless Cameron Crowe himself has an idea about Lloyd Dobler and Diane Court as adults. And Crowe not only wasn't involved, but immediately went for the social media nuclear option.
Compare that to the “Twin Peaks” situation, where creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are on board to write every episode (with Lynch planning to direct all nine) and clearly view it as a passion project where they have more to say about these characters and this world. You may feel that “Twin Peaks” is also better off left alone, but at least the appropriate people are giving this a shot.
There are some stories that lend themselves to adaptation. Hannibal Lecter has appeared in many books, a half-dozen movies made by a wide swath of filmmakers (and featuring several different actors in the role) and is now in NBC's great TV show. The original “Parenthood,” while a good and memorable film, had already been adapted for television once before (featuring a young Leonardo DiCaprio), and the current version borrows only the loosest of character types from the movie.
“Say Anything,” on the other hand, is like many of Crowe's films: a deeply personal work that only he could have made. There's no point to doing it without him, and someone at NBC or 20th should have made more of an effort to connect with him before letting the idea get this far. The Deadline story suggests there was a miscommunication with Crowe's people, but there was no confusion about that tweet (nor about John Cusack's own anger at the idea).
And social media made this mess both more public and quicker than it might have been in the past. Once upon a time, Crowe probably still could have killed it with a few phone calls and an interview with EW or one of the trades, but now all he needed was 139 characters – fewer words even than Lloyd Dobler needed to explain his aversion to buying, selling, or processing anything.
Remakes and adaptations will never go away, but yesterday was a stark reminder of how there's a right way and a wrong way to do them.
(Though if NBC had tried to do a sequel that was about the kid from the Gas 'N Sip scene, I suspect everyone would have agreed.)
UPDATE: The “Say Anything” adaptation has, to no one's surprise, been shelved.
The Say Anything story reminds me of the proposed Murder She Wrote reboot starring Octavia Spencer, which was dropped not long after Angela Lansbury expressed displeasure at the idea.
Also probably worth noting that Parenthood does involve the makers of the original film (Howard & Grazer), even if their involvement only amounted to optioning the film, hiring a writer, and getting paid.
Loved this movie, but it needs to be left in the past. Because you know NBC wouldn’t be able to pass up Lloyd holding up. . .an iPhone playing In Your Eyes to settle arguments??
When a story is as superbly constructed, and as successful in producing a beginning-middle-definitive end, as SAY ANYTHING was, the idea of following up on it makes little sense. I suppose there could in theory be a good series based on what Lloyd and Diane are like as adults, but it only ever be a spin-of using the original brand as a selling point. I don’t blame Crowe, Cusack or Skye for making it clear they would not support that kind of project.
Ten years after the movie’s events would have precluded John Cusack and Ione Skye. They’re much older than 30 now!
Another one: the “Buffy remake.” Never heard anything more about that one, hmmmm.
Oh, ha! I remember that. What a disaster. You inspired me to read up on what eventually happened. I remember that they had hired a writer with no previous experience, and it turns out that the script she turned in was so bad that it killed the project. But the Kuzuis still own the rights to the original movie characters, so I suppose they could still try to make something happen in the future, but given the harsh public reaction to attempting a remake without Whedon, they’d have to be crazy to try again.
NBC should thank Crowe for effectively killing this terrible idea. I am pretty sure I’d be considered in the target audience for this, and I would have at most tuned in with a bottle of wine for giggles and eye rolls.
Man, I love that movie. I literally did a spit take when I saw “Lloyd LLoyd all Null and Void” on the Facebook post. I still say that all the time for no reason.
I’m more open to this idea if (a) it’s been long enough since the last effort has been released, (b) it’s not a carbon copy, and (c) it’s different than what is on the air. I’ll be honest and say that I had never heard of this project until yesterday, but it looks like it would be a bad idea, for a few reasons. But let’s keep an open mind, because…Fargo. Enough said, I think.
I also have to question the notion of something like Parenthood being a big enough deal to turn into a TV series. It’s hardly The Godfather, and while I don’t think everything is necessarily like something else, the premise is hardly original in that case. Yet, it worked.
Anyway, you know what I’d love to see? A Sister Act television show, with Retta from Parks in the Whoopi Goldberg role. She can clearly sing, and I think it’s safe to say it wouldn’t be similar to what is currently on the air. Retta’s funny, too.
Also, NBC, why not take a page from HBO and FX and try to adapt more books as TV shows? Cable is different from regular broadcast, and HBO different from FX, but you’ve got an endless number of options. I read more nonfiction than fiction by FAR, but whenever I am in a book store, or even when I am reading brief descriptions of books in the New Yorker, I keep thinking how cool it would be if this were a movie or a TV show.
NBC, just take this pen, please, and write me?
the networks have got to stop with this reboot and rehash bullshit. it’s out of control. ABC is now developing another “Uncle Buck” TV series — because the first one did so well 25 years ago.
it’s lazy and crappy program development. they’ve had 60 years to be better than this. and it’s shit like this that makes me wonder why they keep griping at Emmy time. it’s because they deserve to be overlooked.
An Uncle Buck TV series isn’t as insane an idea as a rogue Say Anything one for a lot of reasons–the original movie was very successful but can’t reasonably be considered a perfect work of art that should remain sacrosanct, the concept is simple enough that the right casting and writing could easily present it nicely in a 2015 setting, and the lead role is an appealing one–but I 100% agree that it would be nice if the networks tried to find interesting ORIGINAL concepts and recycled talented ACTORS who haven’t found the right home yet (just as a FE, I’ll be thrilled when, not if, Samm Levine and Christine Woods end up as part of hit network shows).
When there are great, original ideas NOT being produced in favor of remakes, reboots and revivals, I generally consider it a bad idea.
“Uncle Buck” should be left as a movie with John Candy. Or come up with a similar concept with a different name and approach. Simple as that.
I actually thought that it was a good idea. The father would be out of prison and we could’ve seen their life together. It would have to be a feel good kinda show. But then I read that they were going to have the two divorced and him try to win her back. To that I just said “Ugh”.
Grosse Pointe Blank is already Say Anything 10 years later. Duh.