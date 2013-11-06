Bruce Campbell backtracks on ‘Army of Darkness 2’

(CBR) So, that “Army of Darkness” sequel Bruce Campbell was talking about the other week? Not happening, according to … uh, Bruce Campbell.

“It”s all Internet b.s. – there”s no reality whatsoever,” the actor said in a recent interview. “These random comments slip out of my mouth or Sam Raimi”s mouth, next thing you know, we”re making a sequel.”

In fairness, Campbell”s the one who ignited the fire in the first place. During a convention appearance last month, the erstwhile Ash Williams said, “the answer is yes” to a sequel, after joking about the possibilities of an aged Ash.

“Ash would have to stop occasionally from chasing some deadite to catch his breath,” he said. “Maybe we could do that, I guess. That would be exciting. Fight in a walker. That would be all right. Hit them with my cane. Fake them out, have a fake heart attack, distract a zombie. I like it.”

But he doesn”t like it enough to make it into a movie, it seems. Time to put those “Army of Darkness” hopes to rest for now, then – until Campbell opens up his mouth again promptly before shoving his own words back inside, at least.

(via Shock Till You Drop)