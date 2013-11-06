Bruce Campbell backtracks on ‘Army of Darkness 2’

and 11.06.13 5 years ago

(CBR) So, that “Army of Darkness” sequel Bruce Campbell was talking about the other week? Not happening, according to … uh, Bruce Campbell.

“It”s all Internet b.s. – there”s no reality whatsoever,” the actor said in a recent interview. “These random comments slip out of my mouth or Sam Raimi”s mouth, next thing you know, we”re making a sequel.”

In fairness, Campbell”s the one who ignited the fire in the first place. During a convention appearance last month, the erstwhile Ash Williams said, “the answer is yes” to a sequel, after joking about the possibilities of an aged Ash.

“Ash would have to stop occasionally from chasing some deadite to catch his breath,” he said. “Maybe we could do that, I guess. That would be exciting. Fight in a walker. That would be all right. Hit them with my cane. Fake them out, have a fake heart attack, distract a zombie. I like it.”

But he doesn”t like it enough to make it into a movie, it seems. Time to put those “Army of Darkness” hopes to rest for now, then – until Campbell opens up his mouth again promptly before shoving his own words back inside, at least.

(via Shock Till You Drop)

Around The Web

TAGSARMY OF DARKNESS 2BRUCE CAMPBELLSAM RAIMI

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP