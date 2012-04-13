Bruce Springsteen sets summer US stadium dates

If this Spring”s first leg of Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” tour isn”t stopping in your hometown, the Boss released eight new cities he and the E Street Band will visit the fall following a summer European jaunt.

Centered primarily on the East Coast (with the obvious exception of Chicago), the tour will start a stadium run in Boston at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 18 and finish with a three-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 19-22. It will be Springsteen”s first time playing the new Jets/Giants home and as “Wrecking Ball” fans know, the song was written about the old stadium being torn down in 2009.

For those of you that can”t get to a show, check out what you”re missing with this new video of “Death To My Hometown,” recorded at several sites along the tour so far. I promise you if you see him live, he does not switch from color to black and white, but you never know where Tom Morello will show up to join him as he does here (next good bet is the Los Angeles shows, April 26-27). Tickets go on sale for some cities as early as April 20. (Read our review of the Greensboro, N.C. show here).

SUMMER STADIUM DATES

August 18 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 24 – Toronto, ON , Canada– Rogers Centre

August 26 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Magnetic Hill

August 29 – Vernon, NY – Vernon Downs Raceway

September 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

September 14 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

September 19, 21, 22 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium