Concert Review: Bruce Springsteen brings the ‘Wrecking Ball’ to Greensboro

Let me start off by saying I”ve never seen Bruce Springsteen give a bad show in the close to 40 times that I have seen him over a 30-year period. There are merely gradations from good to great to breathtaking to transcendent. I should also admit that I consider being inside an arena at a Springsteen show, surrounded by my Springsteen community, to be one of my happiest places on earth.
This would mean I”m hardly objective when it comes to reviewing a Springsteen show and I judge it on a different level than the casual fan. Even with that caveat, last night”s show at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum displayed a level of polish that was astonishing considering it was only the official second night of the “Wrecking Ball” tour (he played warm-up gigs at the Apollo Theater and SXSW). While never reaching transcendence (and, really, how realistic an expectation is that every time?), the show was far better than the second night should be, especially given the number of Springsteen newbies on stage.
Longtime fans are now familiar with the drill: the first leg of a Springsteen tour immediately following the release of a new album is intensely focused on the new material and this outing is no exception: he played nine of the 11 songs from “Wrecking Ball.”
But, of course, the mandate is as it has been for 40 years. As he told a worshipful Greensboro crowd, even though there are some new members, along with the remaining old members, “The E Street Band”s mission remains the same. To take the glorious power of music and shoot it straight into your heart tonight.” By the end, Springsteen vowed that if he and the band did their job right, they”d leave us with “your feet hurting, your hands hurting, your voice hurting and your sexual organs stimulated.” He may have cleaned up that last part since his daughter, who goes to college in the area, was in the audience.
Much of the new material fits beautifully into the Springsteen musical spectrum to create magical juxtapositions in concert: “Jack of All Trades,” the searing, sorrowful tale from “Wrecking Ball” of a man who is desperately trying to find a way to feed his family for one more day segued into a ferocious, full-throttled version of “Seeds,” a song that first appeared on “Live 1975-1985” about a man also trying to feed his family as they are reduced to sleeping in their car. In “Jack,” he cries “If I had me a gun, I”d find the bastards and shoot them on sight” (a line that got a rousing audience response); in “Seeds, he declares “Well, I swear if I could spare the spit/I”d lay one on your shiny chrome.” Separated by more than 25 years, the protagonists are kindred spirits, victims of the corporate jackals that keep their boots on the necks of the downtrodden.
Similarly, “The Rising” into “Wrecking Ball”s” “We Are Alive,” perhaps the most life-affirming song ever told from a dead man”s perspective, provided an uplifting, spiritual wallop on top of a show that already had plenty such moments.
Much of the audience seemed very familiar with the new material, even though “Wrecking Ball,” which sits at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (read our review here), has been out for only two weeks. But Springsteen wasn”t taking any chances. He sold the new material hard, bringing verve, brio, sheer craftsmanship, and determination to each of the new tunes, as if he was willing us to like them. But that has always been one of his most admirable traits: he plays every show as if it could be his last and, despite his iconic status, he has to earn our respect and love all over again each time.
At 62, Springsteen is in better shape than ever. He”s a chiseled bundle of energy who still effortlessly drops to his knees and then pops back up into a backbend during the intro to “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (and this is after playing for close to three hours) But the last few years have showed him, and all of us, how fragile we all are and that fragility gave the concert an added aura of poignancy. None of us are guaranteed that next show.
The spirits of departed E Street saxophonist Clarence Clemons and keyboardist Danny Federici felt as if they were never far away, especially when Springsteen decreed, “if you”re here, and we”re here, they”re here.” It was jarring to see Soozie Tyrell now positioned stage left, down from Nils Logfren, in Clemons” old spot. But when Clemons” nephew, Jake Clemons, stepped up for the first time- to play the solo in “Badlands,” the third song in the set-the crowd roared as if they felt the direct bloodline between the two and were rooting for the excellent Clemons, but also saluting his uncle. It was also a gut-punching, heartbreaking reminder that The Big Man is really gone.
Jake Clemons is part of a newly extended E Street Family. Now, along with the E Street Band, there”s the E Street Horns and the E Street Singers; some of whom have played on previous tours and many of whom have not. They all add up to 17 musicians/singers on stage and, perhaps, represent the next era of E Street. While the usual, fun interplay between Springsteen and sidekick Steve Van Zandt was scant, and Lofgren only got in one incandescent, jaw-dropping solo (on “Because The Night”), it felt right. Heaven knows, it does take a whole horn section, complete with tuba, to replace the Big Man, and the expanded vocals give Springsteen flexibility to try new things, such as a flawless group a capella version of The Temptations” “The Way You Do The Things You Do” into “634-5789” that ended with Springsteen crowd surfing in the pit.
Speaking of vocals, much of “Wrecking Ball” is challenging stuff that requires Springsteen to sing full out, as if he”s conjuring up old field hollers, and he proved well worthy of the task. Although some of the instruments sounded muddied in Greensboro (or maybe there’s just too much going on with that many musicians on stage), his vocals were way up in the mix above the fray and his voice was amazingly strong and resonant– especially given that it was only the second night of the tour.
Relying so heavily on “Wrecking Ball” material did provide some pacing challenges. There were times that the arc of the show felt like a screamer, such as “Adam Raised A Cain” was needed to keep up the energy, but instead, Springsteen would delve into another tune from the new album. Some of that will be fixed as fans become more familiar with the nascent material and some of it will also be solved as Springsteen travels further down the “Wrecking Ball” tour road.
As hardcore followers know, when/if Springsteen swings back around after the European summer dates, the show and set list will loosen up considerably. For example, on Monday night only two songs differed from the night before in Atlanta. After he”s done promoting “Wrecking Ball” so arduously, the number of “WB” songs will drop down to around four or so and the number of songs that vary from night to night will increase dramatically. Even though the tour will still be under the “Wrecking Ball” moniker, the tone will be completely different. Part of the fun of being an ardent fan is seeing how the show evolves over the life of a tour.
Springsteen closed the show with a four-pack of “Born To Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Rosalita” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out.” If there”s any more joyous way to end an evening than with that quartet of overabundant happiness, mere mortals have yet to discover it. As usual, Springsteen”s last words were “We”ll be seeing you.” And in these troubled times, they feel like so much more than a promise. For true believers like me, they feel like salvation.
SET LIST, Greensboro Coliseum, March 19
We Take Care of Our Own
Wrecking Ball
Badlands
Death to My Hometown
My City of Ruins
The E Street Shuffle
Jack of All Trades
Seeds
Easy Money
Waitin’ on a Sunny Day
The Promised Land
Apollo Medley
Shackled and Drawn
Because the Night
The Rising
We Are Alive
Thunder Road
Rocky Ground
Land of Hope and Dreams
Born to Run
Dancing in the Dark
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Your setlist left off a bunch of the encore. I guess you left early.
No!!! I just copied it wrong. I’ve fixed it now. As you can read in the review, I loved the encore. And, hush your mouth, I would NEVER, EVER leave a Springsteen show until the very, very last note has been played! : )
I’m seeing him next week in Los Angeles. Start time on the ticket is 7:30…what time do you think he will hit the stage? Is there an opening act?
I stumbled across this review by accident. I love the first paragraph and agree with most of review. I felt privledged to be there and the Greensboro Coliseum did a great job as always-Bruuuuuuuuuce Rocks
Thanks Rob! Feel free to pass along to all our fellow Bruce-aphiles!
Excellent overview of the show. The comment about the muddied sound in Greensboro resonates with me. The sound there almost always seems to be muddy, though last night was not as bad as I have heard it at previous Springsteen shows there. I always enjoy your work, and was reminded of this site recently when a mutual friend posted another of your pieces.
I am honestly depressed he isn’t coming out west anywhere near either Vancouver or Seattle, I have never seen The Boss live and am dying to :(
From what I’ve read, he’ll likely be out west on the second US leg of the tour after he goes to Europe this summer.
Good review Melinda. I’ve seen him maybe 30 times over that same time period and think you pretty much nailed it.
On an average night, it’ s still the greatest show on earth!
Thanks for all the feedback guys! I’m going through Bruce withdrawals, so I love hearing what y’all have to say. And PVTHudson: I could almost guarantee that Bruce will come your way after the Euro tour….I think this relatively brief hop before Europe is just the start– or at least I hope it is. HE seems to be having way too much fun not to keep going. Remember, he loves playing for us (and I honestly believe that) as much as we love seeing him.
Melinda, thank you for a superb review. With my first E Street show dating to 1978, I was with you in Greensboro on Monday night, too.
“If there’s any more joyous way to end an evening than with that quartet of overabundant happiness, mere mortals have yet to discover it.”
Very well said. See you next time around in one of the happiest places on earth.
Rosie came out to play:
[youtu.be]
SG: Thanks… and I don’t even like “Dancing in the Dark”–but every time he does it, other fans go so crazy that I just let myself go along for the ride…
The beautiful little girl in green who had danced in the dark was among a crowd at the backstage exit gate after the show, posing for photos and beaming from ear to ear, with very proud parents in tow.
I was there and agree with your assessment of the show’s pace. The setlist choices were fine, but the order could use some retooling. I think “We Are Alive” is a fine song, but it deflated the momentum of “Shackled and Drawn,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” Also, “My City of Ruins” was superb, if not transcendent, but too early in the set; it deserves a place later in the show.
I’m going to see Bruce this Friday. Does anyone know if there is a warm-up band for this tour? I have to get a babysitter and she wants to know when I’ll be back. Thanks in advance for the info!
I was at the Greensboro show and there was NO opening act, and long-time Bruce concert-goers said he never has an opening act. Both in Atlanta and Greensboro he came on at about 8:10pm, and it was done around 10:45pm.
Hi Greeensboro, just be glad you got some extra songs, unlike here in Atlanta. Good show but short (for a Springsteen show) and I would have liked a few more of the classics. Glad you enjoyed. Envious of the Philly & Rutherford crowds – you know he’ll add to the setlist for them
And we know he’ll add on to the set list for the second leg (if there is one… ) It’s always great to see him early and really fun to see how the show morphs as the tour goes on. You probably know this, but he posts each night’s setlist on [www.brucespringsteen.net&] his own handwriting.
I came down from DC to the Greensboro show–my first Springsteen show ever!–and it was AWESOME!!! I disagree with the author because I thought it was “transcendent,” but then again I don’t have any other Springsteen shows to compare it to. Bruce gave it his all and I can’t imagine that people still want more. Can’t wait to see him again in Cleveland & Prague!
Anisha- I’m glad for you. Your very first show is very very special… I still remember mine. My sister agrees with you, by the way. It was her third show and she felt there were parts that were transcendent as well. Report back on the Cleveland show (which should be incredible– it’s such a rock town) and Prague. I’m trying to get to Barcelona myself…
I would have to say that transcendence was reached on Monday evening when the change was made uptown, and the Big Man joined the band…
And talk about your transcendence, when Nils starts spinning, the night belongs to lovers. Just because:
[youtu.be]
I was also in Greensboro for the concert, my first complete Springsteen concert, I’d seen him do a few songs at Pete Seeger’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Madison Sq. Garden a few years ago..I have been to many concerts in my life..This concert was the concert to remember for a lifetime..There is most certainly a reason He is called the BOSS…He IS the Best..and only gets better as he gets older too. His main goal is for Everyone of his fans to have a wonderful time and come away feeling on Top of the world. He himself loves what he is doing and showed just how much he trusts his fans also..just that night out in the pit..and We love him. THE BOSS WILL ALWAYS BE #1
Thanks for a great review…I’m anxiously awaiting my turn to take a deep breathe and once again, get saved by Springsteen Salvation. :) (Apr 3, Izod Center). And yes, I agree, it does take a whole horn section to try and fill the void that’s left. I’m almost nervous about seeing Bruce without Clarence, but I guess we all take that first step together, holding hands and vowing to keep going.
what time did he come on and what time was it over. Going to see him on Boston on the 26th
what time did he go on? Seeing him in Boston. Tickeet says start time is 7:30
Just discovered this site, you have some great Springsteen comments. Like any Bruce show the next day the new CD like a completly new beast. I was wondering if you live in Greensboro? going to Van Halen, Roger Waters, Ian Anderson? reviewing? Rhino Times (local free paper) always trashes the Coliseum. I think Greensboro would be so boring without that venue & staff. send me an email
Ron- I don’t live in Greensboro- but grew up in N.C. and was home visiting family, so I combined the two. Thanks for the nice words. Enjoy all those shows! I saw Van Halen here already and reviewed it here for the site. You’ll enjoy that one.
This was my 3rd Bruce show and I always have a good time at this shows… I just wish he would incorporate more of the Born in the USA album into the set. I thought just one song was very weak considering the importance of that album to his career. I know Bruce is not an oldies act, or the kind of singer who just trots out his “radio hits”, but a few in the course of a 2hr45min concert is not unheard of. Maybe he’ll loosen up if there’s a Fall run?
Jason– it will loosen up. Heck, he completely ignored lots of albums totally- nothing from “Magic” or “Working On a Dream” (no complaint on that last one). On the second leg last time, he was throwing in “Working on The Highway,” “I’m On Fire,” and “No Surrender” into some of the shows I saw.
Am writing in from India, got tickets to the Zurich gig on 9th July, going there just for the show! And am really looking forward to the gig being transcendental!
Nice concert review. Very interesting to read and comes out really nice.
Bruce is coming to Magnetic Hill in Moncton New Brunswick Aug 26, never seen him but if the response can be measured by ticket sales, and the success of past shows by the Stones, AC/DC, U2, Eagles etc this will be a barn-burner with a 100,000 or so of his closest, personal friends. I haven’t looked forward to a concert this much since Led Zepellin in 1969 (God I’m old).