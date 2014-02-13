Bruce Willis returning to sci-fi for upcoming ‘Vice’

Bruce Willis is heading back to sci-fi territory in the upcoming film “Vice.”

“Vice” takes place at a futuristic resort where artificial humans are used as slaves by the rich. Willis plays Julian, who runs the resort and erases the slaves’ memories each night — until one of them (Ambyr Childers) begins to remember her daily abuses and sets out to get revenge on her transgressors. 

At Berlin’s European Film Market earlier this week, the German/U.K. Group K5 International sold “Vice” to nearly 40 territories. The deal includes Russia, Scandinavia, Japan, China and Benelux, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Brian A. Miller (“The Prince”), the film also stars Thomas Jane. Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films are producing. “Vice” will start principal shooting next month in Alabama.

The always-busy Willis will next be seen in “Son City: A Dame To Kill For.” He’ll soon appear alongside Bill Murray, Danny McBride, Zooey Deschanel and Shia LaBeouf in “Rock the Kasbah.”

