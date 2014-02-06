Bill Murray and Bruce Willis to unite when ‘Rock the Kasbah’ shoots this June

“Moonrise Kingdom” stars Bill Murray and Bruce Willis are getting together to “Rock the Kasbah.”

The duo will be joined by an all star cast including Kate Hudson, Danny McBride, Shia LaBeouf and Zooey Deschanel in the comedy to be directed by Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “Diner”).

“Kasbah” centers on Richie Vance, a band manager abandoned in Kabul after a failed USO tour. There, he discovers a gifted young girl whom he then coaches through “Afghan Star,” Afghanistan’s version of “American Idol.”