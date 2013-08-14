Bryan Cranston on Superman villian Lex Luthor, ‘Give me a call’

#Bryan Cranston #Superman #DC Comics
and 08.14.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

(CBR)  Casting iconic characters is never easy, as you”re not only trying to find the right actor for the part, but also attempting to match the huge expectations of the existing audience. Zack Snyder balanced those concerns when selecting Henry Cavill as Superman and Amy Adams as Lois Lane in “Man of Steel”. While that work is done, now the filmmaker has two more daunting tasks  for the sequel: finding a new Batman and, presumably, Superman”s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Last week, rumors circulated that Mark Strong and Bryan Cranston are being considered for the role of the bald DC Comics villain. Strong spoke about it vaguely, but Metro actually got a little more out of Cranston.

After saying, “Give me a call,” in response to the general idea of playing Luthor, the “Breaking Bad “star added, “I like Lex Luthor. I think he”s misunderstood. He”s a lovable, sweet man.” If there”s anyone who understands misunderstood characters doing bad things they think are good, it”s Cranston

He did, however, offer one major roadblock to portraying another bald character: his wife. “She wasn”t so keen on the bald head,” Cranston said. “The bald head ages a man. It”s just that she didn”t know me that way, and the last six years it”s all of a sudden like sleeping with a stranger – who was less exciting than her own husband. So I don”t blame her for being upset.”

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSBATMAN VS SUPERMANBryan CranstonDC COMICSLEX LUTHORMAN OF STEELsupermanwarner brothers

