Calling all original song contenders

In four or five weeks we’ll be closing out this year’s slate of crafts category analysis via the weekly Tech Support column with my contribution to the cause: Best Original Song. I tend to wait until the end on that because it’s best to hold off until a list of eligible contenders is announced and in place and, of course, to gauge how the tunes are used in the films in question.
But I haven’t even gotten around to assembling a decent list of possibilities until just recently. So maybe it’s time to toss that out there and maybe ask for a little help from the readership, since I’m sure plenty of you know some things about this race that I don’t.
Let’s start with a few things to get the discussion going, though. And animated films are always a good place to look. With that in mind, 20th Century Fox’s “Rio” has a trio of contenders: “Real in Rio,” “Let Me Take You to Rio” and “Hot Wings (I Wanna Party).”
Disney has a couple of possibilities from “Winnie the Pooh” (“The Backson Song” and “So Long”), three planned submissions from “The Muppets” (“Life’s a Happy Song,” “Pictures in my Head” and “Man or Muppet”), two Elton John-penned tracks from “Gnomeo & Juliet” (“Hello Hello” and “Love Builds a Garden”), one from the documentary “African Cats” (“The World I Knew”) and one from Best Picture contender “The Help” in Mary J. Blige’s “The Living Proof.”
Add all that to “Collision of Worlds” from Pixar’s “Cars 2” and it’s safe to say the studio will be pretty busy with this category this year.
Next up, there’s Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper” from September release “Machine Gun Preacher.” It’s a closing credits track (which could work against it, given voting procedures), but a good song nevertheless. (Check out my two-part interview with Cornell here and here.)
Joining Cornell on the rocker front is Sigur Rós front man Jónsi, back in the race with “Gathering Stories” from Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” after an initial brush with the category last year with “Sticks & Stones” from “How to Train Your Dragon.”
One of the more unique contenders in play will be the Alan Menken-penned U.S.O. number “Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Given its usage in the film, it could be a strong possibility for a nomination.
There are two original songs from the “Footloose” remake, as previously reported (“Fake I.D.” and “Where the River Goes”), while Sinéad O’Connor’s lovely “Lay Your Head Down” from “Albert Nobbs” (written by Glenn Close), despite being a closing credits track, could easily find its way to a nod.
Finally, Willie Nelson will be in the mix this year with “Hell and Back” (written by J. Ralph, who had a few tracks from “Wretches & Jabbers” in contention last year) from the documentary “Hell and Back Again.”
And that’s all I have on my list at the moment. But it’s an on-going project. Feel free to mention anything I should take note of. The list of eligible contenders should be revealed in mid-December and it always contains a fair share of surprises. Soon enough around these parts we should finally have the Best Original Song Contenders page up and running.
More refined discussion on all this in a month’s time.
Like last year, there’s no song that really stands out as THE song. I really wish “A Real Hero” from “Drive” were eligible. THAT’S an amazing song.
Agreed.
The National for ‘Think You Can Wait’ from ‘Win Win’?
yeah, I was gonna mention this one as well. It’s not going to happen, but it would be awesome if it did.
I agree. It’s the best song, and most dramatically appropriate, song I’ve heard this year. Which is why it probably won’t even be nominated. Sucks.
Loved this tune.
Star Spangled Man should win
Kris, why does Rio only have three songs in play? What about “Fly Love” with Jamie Foxx and “Pretty Bird”? Both are terrific and widely different tunes. I guess “Fly Love” may not have been written specifically for the film but the latter one HAS to be an original (and seems like something the Academy might actually nominate).
So is this Fox trying to cut down on the number of contenders to increase the movies’ chances for a nomination in this category?
I love Rio wholeheartedly and would be very happy to see it nominated for multiple Oscars. “Real in Rio” could be very fun to see performed on the stage so I hope it gets nominated.
I didn’t like “Rio” but the Pretty Bird scene is the highlight of the movie, and I would love it to be in contention if only for the possibility of seeing both Jemain Clement and Bret McKenzie nominated for Oscars.
Any song from the film Submarine.
No. Submarine’s weakest point was the soundtrack.
Seriously? I thought they were all great, and they blended so seamlessly into the storyline.
I’m betting on Craig Brewster’s Footloose entries will get some nods. His film has already a one.
Bruno Mars’s “It Will Rain” from BREAKING DAWN: PART 1 is a contender.
Star Spangled Man has a lock on a nomination. It astutely recalls the songs of the forties and is very Berlinesque. It is a parody but not so over the top as to be offensive.
I believe that Glenn Close co-wrote a song for “Albert Nobbs”…it’d be interesting to see her get nominated and just her luck, she’d probably win for that instead of Actress
The Albert Nobbs song is noted.
I think it’s quite humorous that the Albert Nobbs song could get nominated and perhaps win. And Close could get her ‘Oscar-winner Glenn Close’ tag that way, haha.
Also, the band OK Go did the ‘theme song’ for the Morgan Spurlock documentary The Greatest Movie Ever Sold called “The Greatest Song I Ever Heard,” which was released as a single online.
The “Rango Theme Song” by Los Lobos deserves a nomination. Can’t say I’ve heard that many original songs thus far this year, but that one’s still the tops in my book.
Also from Winnie the Pooh: “It’s Gonna Be Great” and “Everything Is Honey”, both of which are superior to “The Backson Song” in my own opinion. Any of those songs can (and hopefully will) get nominated though.
The Rango Theme Song only plays during the credits, and it is not the first music cue, so it does not qualify.
Only “The Backson Song” and “So Long” are being submitted, and they are actually great choices. Backson plays during the most visually inspired moment of the film, which will help it a lot.
And So Long plays during the credits, but they are beautiful credits. But then again, seeing the whole film will definitely help someone appreciate the credits, and so of the two it is the one with less chances.
Only the songs I noted will be submitted for Pooh.
Whoops, Mr. F beat me to that.
watching ‘Pooh’ right now. The songs are cute. I don’t know that any of them could/should get nommed.
Is “Marcy’s Song”(? may have the title wrong) that John Hawkes sings in Marcy Martha May Marlene eligible? Because I found that to be one of the strongest parts of a strong movie.
No.
‘shelter’ from take shelter (ben nichols)… awesome
Does anyone know if Glenn Close also did the sound mixing and the visual effects for Albert Nobbs?
Any news on the Muppets, I’d imagine that it has a couple of songs in it.
I’d bank on “Life’s a Happy Song” from The Muppets getting a nomination…and maybe “Pictures in My Head” and “Let’s Talk About Me” getting submitted.