Cameron Crowe would consider a ‘Say Anything…’ sequel

It was a second day of Non-Denial = Semi-Confirmation excitement at the Television Critics Association press tour.

On Friday afternoon, amusement came from an MTV executive saying that there at been at least some level of conversation with the creator of “Daria” about bringing that animated comedy back to TV.

On Saturday (July 29) morning, Cameron Crowe was asked about the possibility of a sequel to the 1989 coming-of-age romantic classic “Say Anything…”

“It”s the only thing that I”ve written that I would consider doing that with,” Crowe told reporters. “I”ve thought about it from time to time and talked about it with John Cusack once and just said this is the only story that I kind of think there might be another chapter to that at some point.”

“Say Anything…” starred Cusack as the iconic Lloyd Dobler and also featured Ione Skye, John Mahoney and Lili Taylor. But it was a less prominent character Crowe spoke of bringing back.

“We have to keep the guy, the drunk guy that Lloyd Dobler has to drive home from the prom party,” Crowe said. “He”s got to come back. I think about him, too. Mike Cameron, yeah.”

Crowe was meeting with TV critics to discuss his documentary “Pearl Jam Twenty,” which will air on PBS on October 21 as part of the 25th season of “American Masters.” Alan Sepinwall live-blogged the more substantive part of the “Pearl Jam Twenty” Panel.