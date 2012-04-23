Can we let Tupac Shakur rest in peace again now?

Dr. Dre”s non-denial denial yesterday that the Tupac Shakur hologram (or 2D image) was created solely for Coachella and not for a tour continues to bring lingering thoughts on what technology means when it comes to raising the dead.
As you know, the legendary rapper, who died in 1996, made projected appearances at both Snoop Dogg/Dr. Dre shows at the festival–on April 15 and April 22. The April 15 appearance, which started with Tupac greeting the Coachella attendees, was the resounding water cooler moment at the fest this year.
I wasn”t at the shows, but the videos I”ve seen are rather gruesome to me. As thrilled and excited as many people seemed to be to be “seeing” Tupac in concert, I wonder if they realized that the creative image, as technologically innovative and brilliant as it was, represents Tupac”s spirit as much as if I hold up a Tupac mask to my face and pretend to be him. It”s a hollow representation (though an incredible looking one).
What happens next? Dr. Dre said in a video “This was not done for a tour,” but then later added “it a tour happens, we”ll see.” That certainly leaves the door open for a tour if they are can figure out all the legal details.
And those can be considerable. As entertainment attorney Don Passman said in an interview with Billboard last week, the image is copyrighted by whomever owns Tupac”s likeness (which I believe is his mother). If you bring in his music and sound recordings, his label may still own those rights. Passman also brings up the point that the Coachella usage is different from past examples because Tupac”s likeness was manipulated into something new.
So what happens next? And is it morally and ethically okay to use someone”s image in a way that they may have never thought of and signed off on after they are gone?
As the Billboard piece points out, Will.I.Am appeared on CNN during election night as a hologram, but he is still very much alive. The bigger question, whether it is a hologram or some other manipulation of a celebrity”s image, is where do you draw the line? As pundits have theorized ever since Tupac came back from the dead last week, would it be possible to take him on tour as this creation?
I have no doubt that it is possible, but the whole idea is chilling and creepy. There is no shortage of Tupac material that has come out after his death: in fact, way more albums have come out posthumously than when he was alive…but they were created, at least in part, by him. Are we so desperate for entertainment from our beloved past heroes that we will accept them in any way? Like 2D clones?
If you”re an artist/celebrity and you want to remain dead once you are truly gone, what now? Do you have to stipulate in your will that whomever controls your estate cannot use your likeness in ways that we can”t even think of yet? We have no idea if Tupac wanted to be exploited in this way. I doubt he cares, but where do you draw the line?
Should the Beach Boys, who are heading out on their 50th anniversary tour, add holograms of Carl and Dennis Wilson into the act? As if they are there on stage with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine, who are still flesh and blood? Will the Doors be touring with Jim Morrison soon?
The ramifications go far beyond touring, of course. Years ago, footage of Fred Astaire was manipulated for a Dirt Devil commercial that featured the dancing legend twirling with a vacuum. Just as advertisers know that a familiar song sells product, so will a seeming “endorsement” by the image of a celebrity who may not have even been around when the product was created.
We”re all spirits in the material world, but this seems to be taking it all too far. At what point do we let the dead rest in peace?
What do you think of Tupac”s resurrection?
Personally, I think this is really creepy and not at all a good idea. Once was kind of cool, reminded us of our love for tupac. But I think the whole hologram thing should really just stop here, and not just concerning the rapper. How much sooner til were buying tickets for a concert of a band who will be half way across the world while we watch a technological performance? And what if it doesn’t stop there-what if technology allows us to create a celebrity from scratch! (okay that’s a little out there, but it could happen…) Auto tune has already screwed with music enough. I saw we leave this hologram stunt where it it-let it be just a cool one time trick. The end. The deceased can rest peacefully and we can enjoy live music. Good bye holograms!
To some extent, I’d be more comfortable with creating a new act from scratch – that would at least show some creativity and artistic spark. After all, isn’t that what Gorillaz is (less the third dimension)? To simply recreate someone is technical nerditry, not artistry…
Not to be too cynical about it (well, maybe…), but if they get all the legal hurdles dealt with, how is this so different from every other heavily-choreographed, pre-recorded “live” tour out there these days? It would be exactly the same show, night after night, with no spontenaity or improvisation. In other words, soulless…
@9 I prefer artistry and creating your own new music and ideas. Otherwise, you’re creating a virtual media Ouroboros. No, Hologram Tupac fans, I am not blaming the lack of creativity in media and our culture on this. However, if we start falling back on that (and if money can be made, I’m sure you’ll see more of this), this could be the future of music. Regurgitating the same music over with a holographic visual and selling tickets.
@Andrei, I agree. I like something added. The Gorillaz actually write their own stuff and perform, the cartoons & puppetry is all there for visual artistry. Still, I’d rather they did something new to warrant not just paying for a Tupac “performance” but still make something fresh and creative out of it. That said your not-too-cynical point is all too accurate. While I might not like the idea behind reusing an old Tupac recording with a hologram or what it might entail, considering how much the “live” shows are either recorded & lip synced, or so choreographed as to lack any spontaneous/improvisational aspects, fundamentally it is hard for me to convince myself this is entirely different. Smaller shows, improv/Jazz shows, or acts that actually play and do things in a more traditional less scripted manner, sure. The bigger acts that have everything scripted? Not so much.
The big shows are like McDonald’s, or Best Western, or any other big corporate venture – what they are most afraid of is the unexpected. When you take a chance on something new, it can be great, or it can be terrible. The suits are willing to sacrifice the former to avoid the latter, preferring the dependable middle ground. It’s the same reason why there are so many sequels / prequels / reboots in the movies these days – it may not be a classic, but there’s less chance of complete failure.
I’m not sure about the visual performance, but wasn’t the audio from a past performance? If so, wasn’t hologram tupac’s performance essentially just a rebroadcast of a prior performance using new technology? I think people are overreacting with all the talk about “resurrecting” dead pop stars and such. It’s just a novelty form of performance which will find its niche.
It scares me because it’s indicative of our culture to constantly rehash, remake and reuses which slows down progress. If the music culture jumps into this way of thinking then when do we actually create something new?
It’s just like Hollywood constantly remaking movies, or the hundreds of albums full of cover songs. I’d rather listen to the person influenced by Tupac and doing something than a fake version of the real thing.
I’m neutral toward this as a concept. It gives you a chance to kinda/sorta see past acts (if they did it with Tupac, they’ll likely do it with, in no particular order, Notorious BIG, Elvis, The Beatles, The Doors, Nirvana, or anybody else they can market). While I might find it strange at first, it’s probably no different than watching a concert DVD with others, or a cartoon version of an old show, or a new sort of sampling. Again, weird, but not problematic in and of itself.
On the other hand, I would like to see our culture push forward. The Beatles (or Tupac, Wu Tang, The Pixies, NIN, you name it) were not great because they rehashed what had been done. They did new things, took chances, turned ideas and influences and emotions into songs. I worry this will end up turning the music industry toward whatever ideas they can find in the archives to cheaply reuse and just slap a CGI hologram on it. Plus, it sort of defeats the point of a live concert whenever it’s not actually a live concert. I have similar complaints to Andrei a couple posts above, so really I guess this is not much worse than going to see Britney Spears (not picking on her, just an example) lip sync to her latest album. If there is any difference, it is that she is still creating new music and not just dancing to old albums/concerts that she did not have to put together.
I guess as a one-off I do not have a big problem even if it is not really for me. If it does it for you to see a Tupac hologram, that’s cool. It’s not like you have any other options to see him, real or virtually, in concert. If it turns into a movement or is in fact indicative of the mindset of media executives (and with all the re-releases, covers, reboots, sequels, remakes, and safe bets made into pretty boring cash cow music and movies, I think it is), it is pretty soulless and I wonder how long we can keep feeding off the same material.
Scary question of the day – how is Hologram Tupac really all that different from the animatronic Abe Lincoln at Disney’s Hall of Presidents?
A rehashed tupac is better than rappers of this era
I was at Coachella for the Sunday April 15th hologram performance and it wasn’t creepy at all. It was amazing and everyone in the crowd was excited, in awe and thoroughly into it. It was pretty incredible and surprisingly touching in the way it was handled and presented. This whole negative piece on the subject is a hypothetical viewpoint about an experience you weren’t even present for. This “creepy” take on the technological advancement is…creepy.
Ill bet anything the estate of Elvis is trying to get in on this. Can you imagine a new Vegas show? Elvis: the hologram comeback special. Im sorry but that would make a ton of cash.
To your point, it may be creepy but it is any different than putting Kurt Cobain into Guitar Hero and letting him play any song? There was some outrage there and i saw a lot of the same points you have here brought up then too, but the game ended up selling very well. I didn’t buy it personally because I thought it was something Kurt would have never given consent to, but if there’s money to be made, business is going to find ways to cash in on a memory and people are going to pay for that nostalgic experience.
“if there’s money to be made, business is going to find ways to cash in on a memory and people are going to pay for that nostalgic experience.”
That is part of my concern. I’m not sure there is a black & white answer to what’s morally right here. Still, it bothers me if making money off people’s nostalgia is the motivating factor. It is also weird to see them using the likeness of the dead to create performances they never actually had artistic control over. Kind of like creating stories that Shakespeare might have written, paintings that DaVinci might have painted, or I suppose using long-dead John Wayne in a Coors commercial. It is an interesting discussion even if it does not all directly pertain to this Tupac hologram performance.
“Are we so desperate for entertainment from our beloved past heroes that we will accept them in any way? Like 2D clones?”
YES. Have you seen the industry lately…it sucks, I rather see legends from the past. I don’t think this was gruesome, it’s great technology and i think it’s a great tribute.
I don’t see much difference between this and the cartoon girls that put on ‘concerts’ in Japan. Meh. But I do love the picture where someone superimposed him at the end of Return of the Jedi.
I love all these comments. You all bring up some great points. I still find it deeply disturbing. It’s one thing to take old footage and repurpose it or to create new creatures (like the great example of Gorillaz), but to take the image and put new words in the deceased artist’s mouth and act as if that in any way represents this artist is just creepy to me. @RELAX: I’m really glad you enjoyed it– and I haven’t seen the whole performance on YouTube, only parts, so your take is great to hear. One of my friends posted on FB (and this is no comment on what your state may have been) that his friends who were in some chemically altered state found Tupac wonderful and a great part of their experience; his friends who were sober were creeped out. LOL.
The Beach Boys are already a hologram. It’s just Mike and Bruce and some hired guys. The reunion tour is an exception this year. But holograms of Carl & Dennis might give the show some life, although it would be weird to see them so much younger than the living band members. Brother Carl’s voice is going to be on the new BB album, so they’re halfway to using holograms already. And soon they won’t have to hire 30 year old guys to pose as real Beach Boys! Hey Hey, My My, Rock & Roll will never die.
Hey, replying to my own comment…
Turns out the Beach Boys are Almost doing the hologram thing already! Check this out from the review of their first reunion show in Tucson:
“Another nicely executed “Pet Sounds” classic, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” was followed by a touching tribute to the late great Dennis Wilson, Brian’s brother, who died in 1983. They rolled video footage of Dennis singing one of his originals, “Forever,” while the Beach Boys sang and played along. It struck just the right tone and may have been the emotional highlight of the show.
“Before the second set was through, they did the same from Brian’s other brother, Carl, who died in 1998, accompanying footage of him singing lead on yet another “Pet Sounds” song, “God Only Knows.”
–Who knew the Beach Boys are so in touch with the current trend in video karaoke? Because isn’t that really what this hologram thing is anyway?