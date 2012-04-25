Cannes jurors range from Ewan McGregor to Jean-Paul Gaultier

What do Hiam Abbass, Andrea Arnold, Emmanuelle Devos, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Diane Kruger, Ewan McGregor, Alexander Payne and Raoul Peck have in common? Okay, no prizes for this one — you’ve already seen the headline.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival competition jury, who will serve under previously announced jury president Nanni Moretti, is a typically motley crew, sufficiently diverse to stump any pundits trying to handicap the Palme d’Or race in terms of what the people voting might be looking for.
It’s hard to imagine what cinematic common ground off-the-wall French fashion designer Gaultier might find with stern Haitian filmmaker and political activist Peck, for example, or where the sensibilities of the jury’s two British members, jaunty Hollywood star McGregor and tough-minded realist director Arnold, may collide. Therein lies the fun.
Meanwhile, so many potential sympathies and affliciations can be identified that they rather cancel each other out. Does the presence of McGregor and Gaultier bode well for Nicole Kidman’s Best Actress chances? Will Emmanuelle Devos rally for her “Read My Lips” director Jacques Audiard? Does having two countrymen on the jury help Ken Loach at all? Jury loyalties can sometimes be pretty transparent in this regard — Isabelle Huppert handing the Palme to Michael Haneke is fresh in our memory — but it’s hard to spot any clear potential inclinations in this group.
Worth noting is that, in contrast to the strong American presence in this year’s Competition lineup, Alexander Payne, fresh from his second Oscar win, is the only Yank on the jury. Meanwhile, as to compensate for the complete absence of any in Competition, two female directors are present. In the case of Hiam Abbass, the Palestian actress-turned-filmmaker best known to US audiences for her turn opposite Richard Jenkins in “The Visitor,” this is an unexpected flip: many Cannes-watchers were surprised when her debut feature as director, “Inheritance,” didn’t show up in Competition last week. Now we know.
Arnold’s selection, meanwhile, seems like a reconciliatory gesture on the festival organisers’ part after her superb “Wuthering Heights” was unwisely turned down for last year’s Competition. (She wound up taking it to Venice instead, where it was well received by critics.) Along with president Moretti, who took the Palme in 2001 for “The Son’s Room,” she’s the only juror to have previously won at the festival: “Red Road” and “Fish Tank” both won the Jury Prize in 2006 and 2009, respectively. Payne and Peck have both been in Competition before (Payne for “About Schmidt,” Peck for “The Man on the Shore”) but came away empty-handed.
Impressively eclectic as it is, however, I’d venture that this year’s group isn’t quite as formidable as the jury formed for the Berlinale earlier this year, which ranged from Mike Leigh to Asghar Farhadi to Charlotte Gainsbourg to Jake Gyllenhaal. Watch your back, Cannes.
The jury isn’t the only major Cannes-related announcement of the week. I didn’t get round to this yesterday, but the list of films in this year’s Directors’ Fortnight sidebar has been unveiled; together with the Critics’ Week selections, announced Monday, it brings this year’s Cannes lineup to completion (though one or two additional stray titles across the sections have yet to be announced by Thierry Fremaux).
The Critics’ Week section is particularly focused on fresh, fringe talent this year — nine of the 10 films chosen are from first-time directors, while none are from the US. That pretty much ensures the media will turn a blind eye, but it’s always worth paying attention to this strand: last year, the big winners there were critical darlings “Take Shelter” and “Snowtown” (or, if you must, “The Snowtown Murders”).
The Directors’ Fortnight, meanwhile, is packing some bigger names this year, chief among them Michel Gondry, whose new film “The We and the I” will open the section. Following the disappointment of his attempted blockbuster “The Green Hornet,” the Frenchman’s latest finds him going emphatically lo-fi again — it’s filmed entirely with New York schoolchildren, apparently.
Other notable Fortnight inclusions are “Sightseers,” a black comedy from British up-and-comer Ben Wheatley (whose off-kilter horror film “Kill List” wowed many critics last year), “Room 237,” a “subjective documentary” about Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” that earned a lot of Sundance attention, “Ernest and Celestine,” the latest from the offbeat French animation duo that gave us “A Town Called Panic,” and “La Noche de Enfrente,” the final film by the late Raul Ruiz. Most excitingly for me, as mentioned in yesterday’s Top 10 Most Anticipated list, is Pablo Larrain’s “No,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal.
Here’s the lineup for those two strands in full:
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT
“The We and the I,” Michel Gondry (opening film) “Granny’s Funeral,” Bruno Podalydès
“Alyah,” Elie Wajeman “
“Dangerous Liaisons,” Hur Jin-ho
“Ernest and Célestine,” Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar and Benjamin Renner
“Fogo,” Yulene Olaizola
“Gangs of Wasseypur,” Anurag Kashyap
“Hold Back,” Rachid Djaïdani
“Infancia Clandestina,” Benjamin Avila
“The King of Pigs,” Yeun Sang-ho
“No,” Pablo Larraín
“La Noche de Enfrente,” Raul Ruiz
“Opération Libertad,” Nicolas Wadimoff
“A Respectable Family,” Massoud Bakhshi
“Room 237,” Rodney Ascher
“Sightseers,” Ben Wheatley
“La Sirga,” William Vega
“Sueño y Silencio,” Jaime Rosales
“El Taaib (Le Repenti),” Merzak Allouache
“3,” Pablo Stoll Ward
“Camille Redouble,” Noémie Lvovsky (closing film)
CRITICS’ WEEK
“Broken,” Rufus Norris (opening film)
“Aquí y Allá,” Antonio Méndez Esparza
“Au Galop,” Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
“Augustine,” Alice Winocour
“Beyond the Walls,” David Lambert
“Maddened by His Absence,” Sandrine Bonnaire
“Peddlers,” Vasan Bala
“Los Salvajes,” Alejandro Fadel
“Sofia’s Last Ambulance,” Ilian Metev
“Les Voisins de Dieu,” Meni Yaesh
Wow! This year’s Cannes film festival is really stacked. The director’s fortnight seems as interesting to me as the UCR (and almost as interesting as the main competition this year.)
I’m just curious Guy – are you going to take part in any type of collective critic review program like you did with ioncinema.com last year or are you a complete free agent this year? I guess I’m just wondering if your priority will be to review competition films due to any obligation, or if you get to see whatever films you want (or can get into?)
I don’t know yet if I’ll be taking part in anything like the Ioncinema chart last year, but I’ll pretty much be following my own nose as usual. The only difference is that this year I’ll be assigned the odd freelance review for another outlet, but obviously, the bulk of my coverage will be here, and on my terms.
That’s good to know – I was just curious if the competition films would be taking priority over other things. That’s exciting that you will also have freelance reviews – I’m sure they will be linked on your twitter account throughout the fest. And obviously I don’t care which films you choose to see – I’m just happy to read any reviews you post regardless.
“(…) Watch your back, Cannes.”
Well, while the Cannes jury looks somewhat underwhelming in comparison, it all comes down to whether they end up awarding the right movie or not. After all, as awesome as the Berlinale jury was, they still got a lot of flack after picking Caesar Must Die.
Also, I’m pretty bummed over No didn’t make it into the competition :( Hopefully it’ll be good enough to make a dent of its own at the festival!
Oh, the standard of the jury has never been directly proportional to the standard of winners. I merely meant that Cannes is no longer the only festival with that level of A-list pulling power.
With the release of “We Have A Pope” in the past month, I am now just discovering Nanni Moretti. We Have A Pope was pretty good, but his screen presence is undeniable. I followed up with The Son’s Room, and I am amazed at how he paces his movies–slow and meaningful, but never boring. And all that time, I keep wondering why Americans can’t make more movies like his. And then I remembered The Descendants…a movie that I’d suspect would be right in the pocket of Nanni Moretti.
With Alexander Payne in the jury, I can only imagine what they talk about.