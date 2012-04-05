‘Captain America 2’ sets release date for 2014

Marvel movie mania continues, as the revered company announced today that “Captain America 2” will hit theaters on April 4, 2014.

Once again, Chris Evans will play the Marvel hero in the The Walt Disney Studios production, which is close to choosing a director.

The sequel will pick up the character where the upcoming “Avengers” leaves off, as Cap (AKA Steve Rogers) continues to work with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and S.H.I.E.L.D., while struggling to adjust to the strange 21st Century.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” took place during WWII, where Rogers was turned from a brave 90-lbs weakling into the muscle-bound super-soldier known as Captain America, eventually frozen and resuscitated in modern day NYC. Joe Johnston (“The Rocketeer”) directed, and it earned around $368 million worldwide.

That’s a long wait for Marvel fans, who will have “The Avengers” (May 4), “Iron Man 3” (May 3, 2013) and “Thor 2” (Nov. 15, 2013) to keep them busy in the mean time.

As of now, only a few key dates have been staked out for the summer of 2014. “Stretch Armstrong,” set for April 11, is so far the only title “Cap 2” would have to worry about. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is set for May 2, with “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and “Transformers 4” both scheduled for June.

You can catch Cap, Fury, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the rest of the gang in “The Avengers,” opening May 4.