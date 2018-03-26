The ‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Is Filled With Familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe Names

Captain Marvel is the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by a woman (Half Nelson‘s Anna Bolden, who shares duties with Ryan Fleck). It’s also the first MCU film to be set entirely in the 1990s, which allows the screenwriters, including Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauvre, to make numerous references to Counting Crows (I assume) and bring back deceased characters.

Marvel announced the cast of Captain Marvel on Monday, including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Jude Law as Walter Lawson (the guise used by Mar-Vell), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (his first MCU appearance since Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Ben Mendelsohn as the yet-unknown villain (but probably Kree military officer Yon-Rogg). Also listed: Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, and Clark Gregg, who played, respectively, Korath the Pursuer, Ronan the Destroyer, and Agent Coulson — until they were killed in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers. (Coulson would later be resurrected on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

The actors returning isn’t a cheap stunt, either; they’re essential to the plot. The Kree, including Ronan and Korath, are at war with the shape-shifting Skrulls, who are reportedly the film’s antagonists. No official synopsis has been given yet, but it’s what Marvel’s press release is hinting at: “The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.

