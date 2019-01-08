Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Captain Marvel is still two months away, but Marvel is really stepping up their game. As of today, you can buy tickets to the film — starring Brie Larson as space-bound super-duper-hero Carol Danvers — on Fandango. Then they dropped an “exclusive look” in the middle of the College Football National Championship game. Lo and behold, it was really just a new trailer, with lots of new stuff.

Following on the heels of the first two trailers, this one fleshed out the story a bit more. It opens, as the others did, in the ’90s, though this one did it to the rockin’ strains of Elastica’s “Connection.” We see Larson’s fully superhero-ed Danvers meeting with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, before he lost one of his eyes. She has to convince him that she’s not an evil alien but rather a good one — perhaps one that will probably stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

We also got to see more of Jude Law’s character, previously seen only in glimpses and whose name is still unknown. We see that he’s her mentor, putting her through the training rounds. Perhaps best of all: space battle! We get to see a fully-suited Danvers cruising through the cosmos, battling ships and blowing stuff up real good. This is the most action-packed look yet at Captain Marvel, and it’s so badass that the critique, lodged exclusively by sexist men, that Larson should smile now seems officially silly.