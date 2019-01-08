Marvel

Captain Marvel isn’t hitting theaters until March 8, but all of a sudden you can already start buying your tickets. As per Deadline, Fandango started to sell tix on Monday — exactly two months and one day before it opens. It’s like buying a ticket for a concert, only a concert will probably be shorter than Marvel’s next behemoth.

This kind of super-duper-extra-mega-early ticket selling isn’t entirely unusual. Last year Black Panther tickets went on sale on January 8, to be exact. Of course, that film was to open a mere month-and-change later, on February 16. That proved to be a wise move: Black Panther became Fandango’s top advance seller in the company’s history, trumping Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Captain Marvel will likely do something similar. A Fandango survey found it to be one of the top three most anticipated movies of 2019, sandwiched between — what else? — Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX.

The trailers for the Brie Larson-led origin film have also been greeted with uniform acclaim, with people particularly obsessing over the part where she coldcocks an old woman in the face. Surely, the Oscar-winning actress can’t wait for it to come out, and Avengers: Endgame, too. After all, that means she’ll finally stop having to pretend she doesn’t know all the spoilers.

Anyway, hopefully you know where you’ll be and what you’ll be doing two months from now!

(Via Deadline)