The Captain Marvel trailer’s arrival was historic, although everyone’s predictably focused on Carol Danvers punching an old lady. That’s prompting jokes galore, even though Danvers had likely identifed a shapeshifting solider of the Skrull, one of the alien races (the other being the Kree) embroiled in an intergalactic war surrounding Captain Marvel when her ship crash lands on Earth during the mid-1990s. The trailer opens with a Blockbuster as a sign of the times, and EW-published images revealed how Danvers swiftly developed sweet musical taste, from the looks of her NIN shirt. But Agent Coulson’s taste? Not so much.

Clark Gregg spoke with EW about the return of his character to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in this installment. Coulson “died” in 2012’s The Avengers, but of course, there have been ways around this technicality, including the reverse time jump for Captain Marvel. Gregg, like Sam Jackson, has been digitally de-aged by a few decades — we’ve only seen a brief flash of Coulson so far, but Fury prominently features in the trailer — and their characters will meet for the first time on the big screen in March 2019. And Gregg has dropped a doozy while raving about Coulson’s less than stellar style, which he admits (jokes?) will disgust Fury:

“He’s a relatively new S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who is obsessed with MC Hammer and dresses just like him, and it makes Director Fury so angry. The genie pants don’t really go with the Armani.”

Gregg also said that he sort-of considers Coulson and Fury’s introduction to be a “meet-cute moment,” but he thinks that’s not going to be a universal reaction because “I don’t think Sam will put it that way.” And Gregg also believes that audiences will enjoy a “less crusty and jaded” version of his character, given that he attended “innocence workshops” to take his mindset back to the early days of his career. Really though, will Coulson be wearing Hammer pants? I never knew how much I wanted to see that happen. Please make it true, Marvel.

