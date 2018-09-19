Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About That ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

09.19.18

The first trailer for Captain Marvel debuted on Tuesday, leaving plenty of people saying “O Captain, my Captain” and making jokes on Twitter. But one particular scene of Brie Larson laying down the law as the titular Captain Marvel (née Carol Danvers) had people talking. Most of the jokes about the trailer came out of people reacting to Captain Marvel punching an elderly woman who is almost definitely — we hope? — a Skrull in disguise:

