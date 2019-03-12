Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel has already made over $500 million at the global box office, so it’s probably safe to assume that many people know about its two post-credits scenes. Just in case you need a quick refresher, here’s what happens: The first after credits scene is basically a scene from Avengers: Endgame, while the second sees Goose the cat flerken puking up the Tesseract on Nick Fury’s desk. According to Empire, however, the latter was almost an entirely different scene that connected Captain Marvel directly to Thor: Ragnarok.

Speaking with Empire, Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck revealed that an early idea for the second post-credits scene saw Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg accidentally making his way to the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) planet Sakaar:

“There was an idea on the table about having Jude Law […] emerge from his pod on Sakaar,” laughs Fleck, referencing the junk planet that Thor and Hulk are stranded on in Thor: Ragnarok, “and then have him look around and see the Devil’s Anus behind him and wonder, ‘Where the hell am I?'”

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t quite explain what precisely would have happened to Yon-Rogg on Sakaar after that moment. Nor did they explain why they ultimately decided to go with Goose’s Tesseract-puking stinger instead, but they don’t have to. The second after credits scene they ultimately went with serves as a much better connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — specifically, the how and why of Fury ended up with the Tesseract in The Avengers.

It also frees up Law for a potential return in the inevitable Captain Marvel sequel, in which the defeated Kree warrior will most likely try to confront Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) again and scream, “Debate me!”

(Via Empire)