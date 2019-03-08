The ‘Captain Marvel’ After Credits Scenes Explained

Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel, the 21st film in the seemingly endless Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now in theaters. Despite what most of the promotional materials for the film have indicated, it is a far more cosmic movie that general theatergoing audiences may expect. It’s also, depending on who you ask, a typically fine Marvel Studios offering that, despite its main plot and subplots, spends a great deal of time setting up things to come. That’s where Captain Marvel‘s two after credits scenes come in.

Technically, Captain Marvel has a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene. The first is essentially a preview for a forthcoming Marvel Studios project, while the second is more of a humorous callback to a previous joke or scene from the movie. This has quickly become the standard operating procedures for most MCU films (except for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War), and Captain Marvel proves the rule rather than the exception.

So what happens after Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) saves the ’90s and suddenly disappears from the MCU timeline for several decades?