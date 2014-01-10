‘Captain Phillips,’ ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ nominated for 2014 ACE Eddie Awards

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) organization has announced nominees for the 64th annual ACE Eddie Awards, and “American Hustle” has predictably kept its strong guild showing going with a notice in the comedy or musical category.
Interesting that the film was submitted there with ACE while it was submitted as a drama (later reversed) to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the Golden Globes. ACE doesn’t push back when it comes to category classification so I suppose Sony could have gone with drama if they wanted, but in any case, the film joins the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) in the comedy field along with “August: Osage County,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Nebraska.”
On the dramatic side of things, the only thing slightly surprising is that veterans Daniel P. Hanley and Mike Hill didn’t manage a spot for the top-tier work on Ron Howard’s “Rush.” But the nominees fell down somewhat expectedly otherwise, though “Her” shows up drama here whereas it’s comedy at the Globes.
The Coen brothers and Steven Soderbergh were nominated for “Llewyn” and “Behind the Candelabra” via their Roderick Jaynes and Mary Ann Bernard (respectively) pseudonyms. At the end of the day I think we can expect “Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle” to win out in their categories, probably “Frozen” in animated and “20 Feet from Stardom” in doc.
Oh, and just look at that TV side of things. FOUR “Breaking Bad” episodes nominated alongside a single “Good Wife” entry. That’s going out on a high note.
Check out the full list of nominees below and remember to follow the race at The Circuit.
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
“Captain Phillips” (Christopher Rouse)
“Gravity” (Alfonso Cuarón & Mark Sanger)
“Her” (Eric Zumbrunnen & Jeff Buchanan)
“Saving Mr. Banks” (Mark Livolski)
“12 Years a Slave” (Joe Walker)
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy or Musical)
“American Hustle” (Jay Cassidy, Crispin Struthers & Alan Baumgarten)
“August: Osage County” (Stephen Mirrione)
“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Roderick Jaynes)
“Nebraska” (Kevin Tent)
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
“Despicable Me 2” (Gregory Perler)
“Frozen” (Jeff Draheim)
“Monsters University” (Greg Snyder)
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
“Blackfish” (Eli Despres)
“Tim’s Vermeer” (Patrick Sheffield)
“20 Feet from Stardom” (Douglas Blush, Kevin Klauber & Jason Zeldes)
Best Edited Documentary (Television)
“American Masters: Jimi Hendrix: Hear My Train a Comin'” (Stephen Ellis, Gordon Mason & Phil McDonald)
“American Winter” (Aaron I. Butler)
“The Assassination of President Kennedy” (Chris A. Peterson)
Best Edited Half-Hour Series for Television
“30 Rock” – “Hogcock!/Last Lunch” (Meg Reticker, Ken Eluto)
“Arrested Development” – “Flight of the Phoenix” (Kabir Akhtar & A.J. Dickerson)
“The Office” – “Finale” (David Rogers & Claire Scanlon)
Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television
“Breaking Bad” – “Buried” (Skip MacDonald & Sharidan Williams-Sotelo)
“Breaking Bad” – “Felina” (Skip MacDonald)
“Breaking Bad” – “Granite State” (Kelley Dixon & Chris McCaleb)
“Breaking Bad” – “Ozymandias” (Skip MacDonald)
“The Good Wife” – “Hitting the Fan” (Scott Vickrey)
Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television
“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere” (Oral Norrie Ottey)
“Homeland” – “Big Man in Tehran” (Terry Kelley)
“House of Cards” – “Chapter 1” (Kirk Baxter)
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
“American Horror Story: Asylum” – “The Name Game” (Stewart Schill)
“Behind the Candelabra” (Mary Ann Bernard)
“Phil Spector” (Barbara Tulliver)
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Tokyo” (Nick Brigden)
“Beyond Scared Straight” – “The Return of Hustleman” (Rob Goubeaux, Mark S. Andrew, Paul J. Coyne, Jennifer Nelson, Martin Skibosh, Trevor Campbell)
“Deadliest Catch” – “Mutiny on the Bering Sea” (Josh Earl, Alex Durham, Rob Butler)
God, they’re not even trying here. They really think Saving Mr. Banks is one of the year’s finest achievements in editing?
I just don’t get the point of having guild awards if all they do is rubber-stamp Oscar contenders, with the actual craft in question seemingly a secondary consideration.
Maybe not THE finest, but certainly good. It was well-put-together, and was well-paced. I’d certainly put it above “Captain Phillips”.
That being said, I just saw “Dallas Buyers Club” and thought that was an expertly edited film. I might’ve put it ahead of some of the nominees.
You think Captain Philips and American Hustle will win?
I predict Gravity and The Wolf Of Wall Street to win.
Nah, I feel pretty confident.
Honestly, I realize I am in the minority, and I realize that it’s Oscary, but I really thought that SMB’s editing was masterful. Again, in the minority, I thought the flashbacks were very good and I thought the back-&-forth btwn. the 1906 and 1961 scenes were handled smoothly. Also, since editing also means scene/shot selection … I thought that was fantastic, too. Every reaction shot, the scene btwn. Schwartzmann and Hanks at the piano, I could go on and on – I thought they were extremely well edited.
I thought the editing was a train-wreck, it absolutely crippled the somewhat interesting latter day narrative and never let it breathe. And the flashbacks were lurid kitsch, so saccharine and schmaltzy as to make even Walt Disney wince with nausea.
I think the film is kinda the Nine of the year – an irredeemable catastrophe and embarrassment for all involved.
Banks is neither a catastrophe or an embarrassment for all involved. The acting is quite charming.
Oh, Red Wine, ever the drama queen. ;)
Tired of all these complaints about the flashbacks. Blue Jasmine is structured the exact same way, and I don’t see anyone complaining about that.
I’m a big fan of Mr. Banks, and while I’m no expert in the craft, I think the editing is excellent. The “British Bank” sequence sticks out at me as particularly well-edited. No one involved in the movie is embarrassed about it.
“Blue Jasmine is structured the exact same way, and I don’t see anyone complaining about that.”
Surely one’s allowed to think that they execute the structure differently.
A reasonable opinion, but one that’s distinct from many of the complaints I’ve heard.
Breaking Bad could be nominated and win every award possible and it still wouldn’t be enough recognition for what that show deserves
If American Hustle wins, it will really be because it’s popular, not because it has the best editing.
Honestly, I love and respect Martin Scorcese and Thelma Schoonmaker. But how can The Wolf of Wall Street be anywhere near the best edited film of the year? The film is a disjointed mess. Very good, but a mess!
Editors appreciate how it doesn’t feel like its length.
I appreciated that myself.
I really, really don’t understand how “Frances Ha” keeps being overlooked. If it got in anywhere, I genuinely thought it would be here, for Best Editing (Comedy). For my money that’s the best edited film of the year, of any genre.
Ah well. At least “Inside Llewyn Davis” made it? And “Nebraska.” That’s great to see.
Agree! Frances Ha is a fabulously directed film. Its spontaneity and real-life-ness is actually very heavily directed with almost 40 takes per scene.
And A LOT of film direction is honestly present in the editing and I agree Frances Ha is beautifully edited and put together.
Was “Stories We Tell” not eligible for the Documentary category? Surprised not to see it there.