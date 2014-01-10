‘Captain Phillips,’ ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ nominated for 2014 ACE Eddie Awards

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) organization has announced nominees for the 64th annual ACE Eddie Awards, and “American Hustle” has predictably kept its strong guild showing going with a notice in the comedy or musical category.

Interesting that the film was submitted there with ACE while it was submitted as a drama (later reversed) to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the Golden Globes. ACE doesn’t push back when it comes to category classification so I suppose Sony could have gone with drama if they wanted, but in any case, the film joins the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) in the comedy field along with “August: Osage County,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Nebraska.”

On the dramatic side of things, the only thing slightly surprising is that veterans Daniel P. Hanley and Mike Hill didn’t manage a spot for the top-tier work on Ron Howard’s “Rush.” But the nominees fell down somewhat expectedly otherwise, though “Her” shows up drama here whereas it’s comedy at the Globes.

The Coen brothers and Steven Soderbergh were nominated for “Llewyn” and “Behind the Candelabra” via their Roderick Jaynes and Mary Ann Bernard (respectively) pseudonyms. At the end of the day I think we can expect “Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle” to win out in their categories, probably “Frozen” in animated and “20 Feet from Stardom” in doc.

Oh, and just look at that TV side of things. FOUR “Breaking Bad” episodes nominated alongside a single “Good Wife” entry. That’s going out on a high note.

Check out the full list of nominees below and remember to follow the race at The Circuit.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Captain Phillips” (Christopher Rouse)

“Gravity” (Alfonso Cuarón & Mark Sanger)

“Her” (Eric Zumbrunnen & Jeff Buchanan)

“Saving Mr. Banks” (Mark Livolski)

“12 Years a Slave” (Joe Walker)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy or Musical)

“American Hustle” (Jay Cassidy, Crispin Struthers & Alan Baumgarten)

“August: Osage County” (Stephen Mirrione)

“Inside Llewyn Davis” (Roderick Jaynes)

“Nebraska” (Kevin Tent)

“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Despicable Me 2” (Gregory Perler)

“Frozen” (Jeff Draheim)

“Monsters University” (Greg Snyder)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Blackfish” (Eli Despres)

“Tim’s Vermeer” (Patrick Sheffield)

“20 Feet from Stardom” (Douglas Blush, Kevin Klauber & Jason Zeldes)

Best Edited Documentary (Television)

“American Masters: Jimi Hendrix: Hear My Train a Comin'” (Stephen Ellis, Gordon Mason & Phil McDonald)

“American Winter” (Aaron I. Butler)

“The Assassination of President Kennedy” (Chris A. Peterson)

Best Edited Half-Hour Series for Television

“30 Rock” – “Hogcock!/Last Lunch” (Meg Reticker, Ken Eluto)

“Arrested Development” – “Flight of the Phoenix” (Kabir Akhtar & A.J. Dickerson)

“The Office” – “Finale” (David Rogers & Claire Scanlon)

Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television

“Breaking Bad” – “Buried” (Skip MacDonald & Sharidan Williams-Sotelo)

“Breaking Bad” – “Felina” (Skip MacDonald)

“Breaking Bad” – “Granite State” (Kelley Dixon & Chris McCaleb)

“Breaking Bad” – “Ozymandias” (Skip MacDonald)

“The Good Wife” – “Hitting the Fan” (Scott Vickrey)

Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere” (Oral Norrie Ottey)

“Homeland” – “Big Man in Tehran” (Terry Kelley)

“House of Cards” – “Chapter 1” (Kirk Baxter)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

“American Horror Story: Asylum” – “The Name Game” (Stewart Schill)

“Behind the Candelabra” (Mary Ann Bernard)

“Phil Spector” (Barbara Tulliver)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Tokyo” (Nick Brigden)

“Beyond Scared Straight” – “The Return of Hustleman” (Rob Goubeaux, Mark S. Andrew, Paul J. Coyne, Jennifer Nelson, Martin Skibosh, Trevor Campbell)

“Deadliest Catch” – “Mutiny on the Bering Sea” (Josh Earl, Alex Durham, Rob Butler)