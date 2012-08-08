Carly Rae Jepsen fends off Phillip Phillips to set a record atop the Billboard Hot 100

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” definitely becomes the biggest hit of 2012 as the song spends its ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, bypassing Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know”s” eight weeks at the summit. Now we bet Lady Gaga Is really coming after her!

Gotye can still claim some bragging rights: “Somebody,” which is No. 6 this week, passes the 6 million download mark, making it the first song this year to surpass the 6 million tally.

“Maybe,” from Jepsen”s debut album “Kiss,” out Sept. 18, is one of two tunes from the singer on the Hot 100: her duet with Owl City,” Good Time,” is at No. 14.

Jepsen, a former “Canadian Idol” contestant, is not the only former “Idol” with a big week: this year”s “American Idol” winner, Phillip Phillips, sees his coronation single, “Home” soar 84-9 following the usage of the song by NBC during the Summer Olympics.

Phillips” tune is the only new title in the Top 10 this week: Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” rises 5-2, Flo Rida”s “Whistle” blows up one spot to No. 3, Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” falls two spots to No. 4, while Maroon 5″s “Payphone” also slips two places to No. 5.

Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been,” David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia, and Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” all stay in their same spots at last week: No. 7, No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.