Watch out, Carly Rae Jepsen: Lady Gaga responds to Hot 100 record-breaker

Watch out, Carly Rae Jepsen. Lady Gaga’s got your number.
Earlier this week, the “Call Me Maybe” singer broke Lady Gaga’s record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for most weeks at No. 1, which is now the new record for most weeks at the summit by a solo female artist on Interscope. The 2012 summer jam has logged seven weeks at the top. Labelmate Gaga’s longest run was six weeks, with “Born This Way.”
“@carlyraejepson I SEE you just swooped in and broke my BORN THIS WAY record of the most weeks at #1,” Gaga Tweeted this week. “DONT GET COMFORTABLE IM COMING FOR YOU.”
The note came off as a joke, but have you seen Mother Monster’s poster for her big-screen debut “Machete Kills?” Yeah, I wouldn’t mess with her either.
Earlier this week, Lady Gaga revealed a little bit of her new music. From her car. That’s right, the pop star was approached by fans, she rolled down the windows, and let a dance track blare for them for about 30 seconds before you sped away. Maybe she got the idea from Tom Waits: vehicles can act as a very good, very private music venue.
As previously reported, Gaga will be revealing the title of her next album in September.
What song could possible knock Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” from the summit, since the world will have to wait for new Lady Gaga?
I’m sure Lady GaGa has something up her sleeve. Personally, Call Me Maybe is one of the most pointless songs I’ve heard yet, so I’m sure it wont take much to knock Carly Rea Jepsen off the #1 spot. Sorry, Carly; I’m a little monster.
um, lots of songs have spent longer on the top 100. off the top of my head, for females, whitney houston ‘i will always love you’ and then, mariah carey, olivia newton john, and i think celine dion.
“by a solo female artist on Interscope”
Loads of songs have spent much longer atop the billboard hot 100?? Mariah Carey “One sweet day” with Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks, and “We Belong Together” spent 14 weeks with her other song shake it off at number 2 so Mariah held the top 2 spots!!! And even before these rtistz were relevant Mariah had songs like dream lover spend 8weeks at number 1 fantasy 8 weeks so there!!!!
wow, you really showed me!
except: “by a solo female artist on Interscope”