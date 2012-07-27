Watch out, Carly Rae Jepsen: Lady Gaga responds to Hot 100 record-breaker

Watch out, Carly Rae Jepsen. Lady Gaga’s got your number.

Earlier this week, the “Call Me Maybe” singer broke Lady Gaga’s record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for most weeks at No. 1, which is now the new record for most weeks at the summit by a solo female artist on Interscope. The 2012 summer jam has logged seven weeks at the top. Labelmate Gaga’s longest run was six weeks, with “Born This Way.”

“@carlyraejepson I SEE you just swooped in and broke my BORN THIS WAY record of the most weeks at #1,” Gaga Tweeted this week. “DONT GET COMFORTABLE IM COMING FOR YOU.”

The note came off as a joke, but have you seen Mother Monster’s poster for her big-screen debut “Machete Kills?” Yeah, I wouldn’t mess with her either.

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga revealed a little bit of her new music. From her car. That’s right, the pop star was approached by fans, she rolled down the windows, and let a dance track blare for them for about 30 seconds before you sped away. Maybe she got the idea from Tom Waits: vehicles can act as a very good, very private music venue.

As previously reported, Gaga will be revealing the title of her next album in September.

What song could possible knock Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” from the summit, since the world will have to wait for new Lady Gaga?