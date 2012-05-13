CBS cancels ‘CSI: Miami’ and ‘Unforgettable,’ renews ‘CSI: NY’

The Three-“CSI” Era is over at CBS.

On Sunday (May 13) morning, CBS canceled “CSI: Miami,” but renewed “CSI: NY.”

In a statement, CBS says, “‘CSI: Miami’ leaves an amazing television legacy – a signature look and style, global popularity and as a key player in CBS”s rise to the top over the past decade. We thank all the producers – led by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Ann Donahue – and its talented cast, led by David Caruso, for 10 outstanding seasons. Viewers around the world will continue to enjoy rebroadcasts of ‘CSI: Miami’ in syndication and on key digital platforms for many years to come.”

Per Deadline.com, with 10 seasons under its belt, “CSI: Miami” was the more expensive of the two “CSI” spinoffs, which gave “CSI: NY” a leg up for renewal, despite scoring only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for its most recent season finale.

The “CSI: Miami” cancellation wasn’t the only piece of housecleaning on CBS’ agenda on Sunday, as the network also cancelled “Unforgettable,” “Rob,” “A Gifted Man” and “NYC 22.”

Of those cancellations, the most surprising would clearly be the decision not to renew “Unforgettable,” a Tuesday drama which was one of the most watched new dramas for the past season. However, the Poppy Montgomery vehicle skewed old and didn’t retain enough of its “NCIS: Los Angeles” lead-in.

With these cancellations, CBS only has “Rules of Engagement” remaining on its bubble, but that resilient comedy is expecting to be renewed once again.